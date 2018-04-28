Tips to Improve Car's Fuel Efficiency this Summer Without Turning Off the Air Conditioner

With summer heat increasing day by day, the usage of our car’s air conditioner is also increasing leading to low fuel efficiency. However, here are a few fuel efficiency maintenance tips that can help you keep more money in your wallet for some ice-cream!Fixing a vehicle that is noticeably out of tune or has failed an emissions test can improve fuel economy by an average of four percent. But here’s the real bonus: Replacing a malfunctioning oxygen sensor can improve your mileage by as much as 40 percent.Properly inflated tires are safer, handle better, last longer, and get better fuel economy. The operating vehicle tire inflation pressure can be found on a certification label, usually located on the driver’s door, a door pillar or the glove box. Just be careful not to exceed the operating tire pressure either, because overinflating tires reduces their performance in terms of traction and lifespan.Following the manufacturer's recommended grade of motor oil in your Owner’s Guide will keep your engine’s lubrication system working as efficiently as possible. Using the wrong grade of oil can drop fuel economy by up to two percent.Along with the above-mentioned maintenance, you can change worn fuel filters and spark plugs, perform wheel alignments, and inspect your exhaust and emissions systems. Together, all of these vehicle maintenance procedures and driving behaviors can improve mileage by up to 25 percent.