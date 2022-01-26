Tips to Start Your Car on a Cold Morning - A Useful Guide For the Winter Season

During winters and in cold regions, cars tend to jam up and give a hard time to their owners as they try to start the vehicle. There are multiple reasons why cars may not start even after multiple tries. It may be due to the slowed chemical reaction in the battery due to the cold temperatures, or the thickening of the engine oil that may put additional strain on the battery. If you too struggle with your vehicle every morning trying to start it, then you might want to glance at the points mentioned below.

Check Your Battery

The first thing you can keep a check on is the health of the battery. If not done recently, you need to check the connections and all the cables associated with the battery. Even if the condition of the cables is intact, you must check if there is a loose node, which might be the reason for the battery lapse. In addition, also look for signs of corrosion on the battery, which will look like crusty, salt-like substances.

Use The Clutch Wisely

Clutch is one of the sneaky tricks that might trump the cold and start your engine up. Pressing the clutch while trying to start the car puts less pressure on the battery and gives the engine a small jolt that might do the trick.

Turn Off All Accessories

Before twisting the key to kick-start ignition, make sure that the accessories in the car, such as headlights, air conditioners, or music system, are turned off. These accessories take up some part of the battery power, resulting in a jammed-up ignition.

Check The Engine Oil

Engine oil must always remain at the recommended level as the car might undergo multiple other issues, if not just ignition. However, a low engine oil might become the primary reason for your car not starting, as a low engine oil puts more pressure on the battery.

Jump Start

If nothing in the above four points factor in, then the last resort to start the car is jump-starting it. In case you are not well-versed with jump-starting, try avoiding it and opting for professional help. Being the last resort, jump start mostly does the trick.

But, if it doesn’t, then the car might need a full-fledged service.

