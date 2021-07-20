What if we tell you that you could travel up to 50 km in just Rs 10, sounds too good to be true, right? The continuous rise in fuel prices has placed an extra burden on people's pockets, however, this innovation by a 33-year-old man named S Baskaran could be a possible alternative solution to the burden of fuel price rise. Bhaskaran who belongs to Pakamedu village of Tamil Nadu's Villupuram has designed an electric cycle that can go up to 50 km in just one unit of current, reported The New Indian Express.

A diploma holder in Mechanical engineering, Bhaskaran quit his job last year during the COVID-19 pandemic to focus on agriculture. During his free time from the usual works in the field, he was reading and researching electric cycles. His interest took a further leap when he decided to design his own electric vehicle and for that, he bought an old cycle for just Rs 2000.

Bhaskaran spent another Rs 18,000 to buy other equipment and other spare parts that he needed to make the e-cycle work, and everything started falling in place. What makes Bhaskaran research more important and interesting is the fact that it's affordable. The entire setup of the e-cycle was ready at just Rs 20,000 and there was no requirement for heavy equipment or machinery to make this kind of e-cycle.

Speaking about his self-designed e-cycle, Bhaskaran said that it was fitted with an electric motor, battery controller and brake cut off switch. The e-cycle has a range of 50km and can go up to a top speed of 30 kmph.

Bhaskaran said that he wants to take his innovation further and will be applying for a patent soon. He hopes to earn money for his innovations and take his research further to developing more products like this. Bhaskaran wants to help people dealing with moving disabilities and wants to develop an affordable electric wheelchair.

