MG Gloster SUV Sold out for 2020, To Go on Sale Again With Increased Pricing

MG Motor introduced the Gloster last month in India. The full-size sports utility vehicle (SUV) was launched in six and seven-seater configurations, namely Smart, Sharp, and Savvy. It was launched at an introductory price of Rs. 28.98 lakh, for first 2,000 bookings or till 31 October. The auto company, since the launch of the SUV, has 2,000 models already sold out for the year 2020. Before fresh booking can be accepted, a new and revised price structure is revealed. The dealers will start new bookings post price revision, as per which the entry-level Super variant will get the maximum hike of Rs 1 lakh. The mid-level Smart and Sharp variants will get a minimal price hike of Rs 50,000 and Rs 30,000, respectively. The top-level Savvy variant will get costlier by Rs 20,000.

MG Motor debuted in India in 2019 with the introduction of the Hector SUV. In July, however, MG stopped accepting bookings for the Hector after it took more than 28,000 bookings . The bookings received after the launch late in June, had already witnessed waiting periods up to six months.

MG Motor also announced the Worth Waiting For programme as part of the consumer satisfaction initiative. The Hector customers with that would gain 1,000 points per week until the SUV is delivered to them. The points can be redeemed to buy MG’s range of accessories. Alternatively, one can spend these points on prepaid maintenance packages which were introduced during launch.

Any similar program has not been yet announced by MG Motor for the Gloster yet. The waiting period is unlikely to go more than a few weeks because the company has taken limited bookings for the Gloster SUV. Fresh bookings will only be accepted now with the revision in price structure. Customers who booked in the initial period will be given priority for the delivery over those who are awaiting the bookings.