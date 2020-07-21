To Boost Electric Vehicle Sales, Centre Amends Motor Vehicle Act; Spare Tyre Not Necessary in All Cars

Under the new amendments issued by the government in the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, cars can do away with a spare tyre if it is equipped with a tyre pressure monitoring system or has a tyre repair kit. The amendment comes in light of the increasing number of electric vehicles in the market. Freeing up space that is otherwise occupied by the spare tyre can be used to accommodate a larger battery.

As increasing carbon footprint of nations takes centre stage among leading environmental concerns, India has been putting out several measures to foster the growth of electric vehicles. The new amendment can lead to electric vehicles being capable of accommodating a larger battery, which in turn will increase the range of the vehicle. Among the several aspects of an EV, range anxiety is one of the major concerns among Indian buyers.

As mentioned before, the amendment states that a vehicle can ditch the spare tyre if equipped with Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). For the unaware, the purpose of the TPMS is to warn you that at least one or more tires are significantly under-inflated, possibly creating unsafe driving conditions. The TPMS low tire pressure indicator is a yellow symbol that illuminates on the dashboard instrument panel.

