English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tokyo Court Grants Bail to Ex-Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn
Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported that bail for Ghosn, who has been in custody at a detention centre in Tokyo, was set at 1 billion yen ($8.94 million),
File photo of Carlos Ghosn. (Reuters)
Loading...
A Tokyo court has granted bail to Carlos Ghosn, the ousted chairman of Nissan Motor Co Ltd who is fighting charges of financial misconduct, after more than three months in detention, Ghosn's lawyer said. Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported that bail for Ghosn, who has been in custody at a detention centre in Tokyo, was set at 1 billion yen ($8.94 million), and that he could be released as early as Tuesday.
Ghosn has been in custody since his initial arrest in late November over allegations he under-reported his compensation at Nissan for nearly a decade through 2018. He also has been charged with aggravated breach of trust.
The ex-chairman of Nissan, Mitsubishi Motors Corp and France's Renault SA has denied wrongdoing.
The court decision comes a day after the head of Ghosn's newly appointed legal team, said he was optimistic the detained executive could win bail with a promise to submit to surveillance.
Ghosn has been in custody since his initial arrest in late November over allegations he under-reported his compensation at Nissan for nearly a decade through 2018. He also has been charged with aggravated breach of trust.
The ex-chairman of Nissan, Mitsubishi Motors Corp and France's Renault SA has denied wrongdoing.
The court decision comes a day after the head of Ghosn's newly appointed legal team, said he was optimistic the detained executive could win bail with a promise to submit to surveillance.
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Interview: Manohar Bhat - Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Interview: Manohar Bhat - Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ahead of Captain Marvel Release, Here are 6 Other MCU Female Superheroes Who Deserve Standalone Films
- PUBG Addiction: Youth in Madhya Pradesh Drinks Acid Instead of Water, While Playing Game
- Paytm Announces First of Its Kind Paytm First Premium Subscription Program For Rs 750: Here Are The Details
- People are Throwing Cheese Slices on Babies to Complete an Internet Challenge
- BJP Website Goes Down After Being Reportedly Hacked With Bohemian Rhapsody Memes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results