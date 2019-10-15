Tokyo Motor Show 2019: Concept Cars Set to Hit the Floor

With the Tokyo Motor Show less than a fortnight away, here are the concept cars slated to hit the show floor. Over the years, the annual Tokyo Motor Show has become one of the most popular events across the world to show off automotive concept models. Thanks to teasers and official manufacturer announcements, these are the concept models that we know will be making an appearance at this year's show.

Toyota Mirai

Toyota announced that the Mirai hydrogen fuel cell sedan originally launched in 2014 will be getting a successor, a model which will be previewed in the form of a concept. This sneak peek of the second-gen rendition boasts a range improved by 30 per cent as well as better acceleration and overall performance.

Longer, wider, lower and now with a target of 30% longer range...it's the all-new 2021 Mirai Concept. Learn more: https://t.co/DdYK3YmdnY pic.twitter.com/elqsWmgG6K — Toyota USA (@Toyota) October 10, 2019

Lexus EV Concept

Lexus published a brief announcement stating that it will premiere a battery-electric concept car in Tokyo that will benefit from advanced electrification and autonomous driving technologies. An obscure image of the model, "which caters to consumers who are equally passionate about driving and uniquely crafted luxury experiences," complimented the short statement.

Mitsubishi Mi-Tech and Super Height K-Wagon concepts

Mitsubishi announced that the world premiere of the Mi-Tech Concept and Super Height K-Wagon Concept will be taking place in Tokyo. The former is a small SUV powered by a plug-in hybrid electric drivetrain designed for urban environments, whereas the latter is an SUV targeted towards those who are "going further towards the horizon."

Introducing the new Mitsubishi MI-TECH Concept! It's a small SUV with a lighter plug-in hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) drivetrain, four-motor electric 4WD system and advanced driver assistance. Its global premiere will be at Tokyo Motor Show this year! @tms_jpn pic.twitter.com/YSRarPEP0Y — Mitsubishi Motors UK (@MitsubishiUK) October 3, 2019

Nissan IMk

Also last week, Nissan unveiled the chic IMk concept which the company refers to as the "ultimate urban commuter." The model is fully electric and features a slew of intelligent and connected technologies which together represent the brand's high-tech automobile future.

Suzuki Waku Spo, Hanare, and Hustler concepts

In September, Suzuki announced that it will be using this year's Tokyo Motor Show to show off a series of concept models, all of which fall into the theme "WAKU WAKU SWITCH for EVERYONE: Excitement for you, excitement for everyone." The Waku Spo is a compact PHEV; the Hanare is what the company calls "an autonomous driving mobile room," and the Hustler is a mini crossover.

All these concept models will be on display for public viewing at the Tokyo Motor Show from October 25 to November 4. The vehicles will likely be first unveiled during the press days of the event which take place on October 23 and 24.

