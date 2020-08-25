Toll Collections Show Signs of Recovery, Reached 87 Percent of Pre-Covid Levels in July: ICRA

Post the resumption of toll operations on national highways from April 20, the movement of commercial vehicles picked up at a significant pace over the last three months and has reached 87 per cent of the pre-covid levels, according to a report by ICRA.

The report, however, noted that the movement in passenger vehicles is yet to recover fully.

ICRA said that the unabated rise in Covid-19 infections in the unlock phase, localised re-imposition of lockdowns in several states, and heavy monsoons in many parts of the country had interrupted this recovery in the first fortnight of July.

"Nevertheless, the toll collections reached 87 per cent of pre-COVID levels in the second fortnight of July, 2020," it said.

Rajeshwar Burla, Vice President, Corporate Ratings, ICRA said: "Majority of the national highway stretches being arterial routes have 70-75 per cent of toll collections from commercial vehicles; passenger vehicles account for less than a quarter of toll collections."

While 90 per cent of commercial vehicles are back on roads, the passenger vehicle movement is less than 60 per cent of pre-COVID levels, he said.

"Overall, the traffic in 4M FY2021 has rebounded quite well, which is encouraging. This is also corroborated by the e-way bills generated. This pace of recovery, if sustained, the overall reduction in toll collections for national highway projects could be less than 10 per cent in FY2021," Burla added.