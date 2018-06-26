Superstar Mammootty Spotted Driving New Porsche Panamera Turbo Priced Over Rs 2 Crore - Watch Video

Superstar Mammootty is one of the most loved actors in South India with appearance in over 350 films and recently the superstar was spotted driving a new Porsche Panamera Turbo which belongs to his son Dulquer Salmaan. Usually, superstars don’t drive themselves but in the video, Mammootty can be seen coming out of an event and driving the car himself. Mammootty’s son Dulquer Salmaan got this Porsche Panamer Turbo in January and this car is also one of the first new Panameras in India which was showcased at Geneva Motor Show last year.Internationally, Porsche Panamera is available in three different variants but only E-hybrid and Turbo variants are available in Indian market. Powered by 4.0-litre V8 engine, the car produces 543 Bhp and churns out 770Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to all-new eight-speed PDK transmission. The new Porsche Panamera Turbo can sprint from 0-100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds.This is not the first time actor Mammootty has been spotted driving a luxury car himself, earlier he has also been spotted driving his red Porsche Cayanne. Besides his acting the actor is also known for his wide collection of luxury cars which includes BMW E46 M3, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Porsche 911 Carrera S, Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG and a Toyota Supra.