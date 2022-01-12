Top 10 Cars With the Longest Waiting Period in India - Mahindra XUV700, Thar and More

The global shortage of semiconductors continue to plague and hinder the production of automobiles in India. The Indian automobile industry is currently going through a major sales slowdown, resulting not from low demand for cars, but low production of cars. This crisis has led to a longer waiting period for cars some of which have even extended till 72 weeks. Hence, if you are planning to buy a car in the near future, make sure you keep the waiting period of these cars in mind.

Starting with Mahindra’s latest entrant, the XUV700. The car was launched to a much eager audience and came embodying a shift in design language and overall approach to cars by Mahindra. The car now has a waiting period of up to a year and half for some of the variants.

Also following suite is the Mahindra Thar which in its latest generation finally found a common ground between an offroad lifestyle SUV and a creature comfort friendly city SUV. The car garnered massive response in its new generation and the waiting period for the same has gone up to a year for a few variants.

The Creta comes as another offering from the house of Hyundai which is currently witnessing a staggering demand which when combined with the shortage of chips has resulted in a waiting period of up to 10 months.

The story continues with offerings like the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Tata Punch which are currently at waiting periods of 9 months each. This is followed by the Kia siblings Sonet and Seltos with a waiting period of 6 months each.

The Magnite which has brought about a much needed turnaround for Nissan currently has a waiting period of up to 5 months. Lastly, the Tata Nexon and the MG Astor are now showing 4 months of waiting period each.

