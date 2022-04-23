Top 10 Safest Cars in India According to Global NCAP - Mahindra XUV 700, Tata Punch and More

The Global New Car Assessment Programme (Global NCAP) under its Safer Car for India Mission has crash-tested various made-in-India cars and ranked them. The participating vehicles have been evaluated in terms of the safety of adult passengers and child occupants in a crash where only the front two airbags were functional.

The list has largely been dominated by Indian automakers such as Mahindra and Tata Motors. If want to buy a new car and wish to know the safety standards of vehicles in the market, check out the list here:

#SaferCarsForIndia was launched by GlobalNCAP in 2014 with the objective of promoting safer vehicles in the country. To date GlobalNCAP has completed more than fifty-three safety assessments which have acted as an important catalyst in the safety improvement of Indian cars. pic.twitter.com/RFu2ZKtJNm — GlobalNCAP (@GlobalNCAP) April 12, 2022

Mahindra XUV 700

Top on the list of safest cars in India is Mahindra XUV 700. The SUV has received a five-star rating for adult passengers’ safety and four stars for the safety of child occupants in case of a crash. XUV 700 was launched last year and loaded with some of the segment-first safety features including Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) with front Collison warning, emergency autonomous braking and several other features.

Tata Punch

The recently launched Tata Punch compact SUV has also made its name in the top half of the list of safest cars for India. Punch has received identical ratings to XUV 700 in the Global NCAP crash test.

Mahindra XUV 300

XUV 300 may be the smaller sibling of XUV 700 in terms of size and other features but has equal ratings in the NCAP crash test. XUV 300 scored a full five stars for adult passengers and four stars on the child occupant safety test.

Tata Altroz

While the Altroz got a five stars for adult passenger safety rating with a score of 16.13 points, the hatchback got 3 stars for the child occupant safety column of NCAP ranking.

Tata Nexon

Tata’s popular compact SUV, Nexon scored five stars in adult safety and three for child occupant safety with a score of 29 out of 49 points.

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra’s off-road beast, Thar sits at number six in the ranking with four stars rating for both adult and child occupant safety. The SUV comes with two airbags as standard across all variants.

Honda City (4th Generation)

The fourth generation of Honda’s long-running sedan, City received identical scores as Thar when tested with front two airbags.

Tata Tigor EV

The first-ever EV to be crash-tested by Global NCAP, Tigor EV scored a four-star rating for both adult occupant and child safety in the car.

Toyota Urban Cruiser

The Toyota Urban Cruiser received 4 stars for adult and three for child safety in the NCAP crash test

Tata Tigor/Tiago

Tata Tiago and Tigor rank at number 10 in the list of safe cars for India by NCAP with a 4-star rating for adult, and three for child safety during a crash.

