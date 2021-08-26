Top 10 SUVs with the Longest Waiting Period - Thar, Creta, Magnite, Sonet and More

SUVs have a wide fanbase. With the robust chassis, rugged looks, and solid performance that they offer, the Indian markets are flooded with eager customers wanting to own these mean machines. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sales of SUVs slumped. However, a sharp rise in demands can be seen since the number of cases has gone down. The surge is so exponential that auto manufacturers are overwhelmed, and the line of car enthusiasts wanting to own specific variants of the SUVs is growing longer by the day.

Here is a list of the top 10 SUVs making their to-be-owners wait much longer than expected.

Mahindra Thar

The new Mahindra Thar hit the markets and became the most favourite option for off-roaders. With revamped performance and looks and a reasonable cost, the car buffs are still drooling over the SUV. As a result, Mahindra Thar tops our list with a waiting period of up to 12 months for its variants.

Hyundai Creta

This is among the best-selling midsize SUVs in the country. Hyundai recently rolled out a facelift model of the Creta. According to a GaadiWaadi report, the manufacturer has revealed that the demand for Creta is three times the rate of production. Generally, customers have to wait for a period ranging from a month to four months to own a Hyundai Creta. The base variant is in most demand and carries a waiting period of up to nine months.

Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite is by far the best-selling model that the auto giant has manufactured for the Indian markets. In India, the car is just a year old but has garnered a long list of satisfied customers. The waiting period for the Nissan Magnite, in some cities, is as high as eight months.

Kia Seltos

The Korean auto major entered the Indian markets with this model and managed to sell roughly 89,000 units. Kia set up their first manufacturing plant in India and are now producing Made-in-India Seltos. Interested buyers have to wait for around five months to get behind this SUV’s wheel.

Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet, Seltos’ sibling, also had a fantastic first year in India. Gradually dominating the compact SUV segment with its transmission variety and feature-loaded interiors, the Kia Sonet has a waiting period of up to five months.

Tata Nexon

With magnificent looks and amazing ground clearance, the Tata Nexon is a perfect choice for Indian roads. Recently, the diesel and petrol variant of the vehicle was followed by the EV variant to tap into the environment-friendly customer base. While the Nexon EV has a waiting period of two months, the conventional-fuel variants have a waiting period of up to five months.

Renault Kiger

The French auto company became a contender in the sub-4-metre SUV segment with the Renault Kiger and is enjoying substantial success among the Indian drivers. Depending on the city of purchase and the variant of the car, the waiting period peaks at four months.

Hyundai Venue

Running neck and neck with its contenders such as Sonet, Hyundai Venue has a considerable number of fans in India due to its affordability and variety of variants. Depending on the model, an interested buyer can either purchase the car just by visiting the showroom or have to wait for almost three months.

MG Hector

Morris Garages, the UK-based manufacturer, is proficient in the SUV segment. With constant efforts to make the driving experience smooth and technology-driven under their Car-as-a-platform (CAAP) initiative, the MG Hector is widely loved by SUV enthusiasts. Being a high-tech vehicle, the global semiconductor shortage and high demand for the car has extended its waiting period to three months.

Tata Safari

Tata Safari recently saw a major makeover and has come back with more appealing looks than before. Tata has done superbly when it comes to the car’s appearance ever since they took over Range Rover and Jaguar in 2008. With a trusted customer base, the home-grown Tata Safari can make its customers wait anywhere between one and three months.

