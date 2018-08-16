English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Top 2018 Upcoming MPVs in India - Mahindra Marazzo, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, 7-Seater Wagon R and More
The new MPV launches in India include Mahindra Marazzo, new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Facelift and the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 7-Seater.
2018 Suzuki Ertiga. (Phot Courtesy: Suzuki Indonesia)
With more than half of the 2018 gone, car manufacturers in India are pinning all their hopes at the upcoming festive season from September till December. Although compact car segments like the compact SUV, compact hatchback and compact sedan are a big hit in India, underdogs like multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) still hold importance in the domestic market given their high practicality cabin design and price range. While this market is currently dominated by Toyota Innova Crysta, the equation can overturn given the number of upcoming MPV launches in India. The new product launches include Mahindra Marazzo, new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Facelift and the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 7-Seater. Here’s a look at them in detail-
Mahindra Marazzo Cabin. (Image: Mahindra)
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra is planning an onslaught of vehicles in the coming years. The prominent among which is a Ssangyong Tivoli based compact SUV, Ssangyong Rexton based premium SUV and the new Marazzo MPV, that will rival the segment leader Toyota Innova. The upcoming Mahindra MPV could start somewhere at Rs 10 Lakhs and go all the way up to Rs 15 Lakhs, positioning it between the Maruti Ertiga and the Toyota Innova Crysta. Earlier codenamed U321, Marazzo is designed with inspiration from Shark, with several elements borrowed from the largest oceanic predator. Even the name 'Marazzo' means Shark in the Basque language. Now, Mahindra has also revealed the cabin layout of the MPV, which gets an 7 and 8 seat configuration.
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Facelift Cabin. (Image: Suzuki)
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Facelift
Japanese automaker Suzuki recently unveiled its much anticipated second generation Ertiga MPV on April 19 at the Indonesia Intrernational Motor Show 2018. The new-gen Ertiga will go on sale in the Indonesian market first, followed by other global markets including India. The new-gen Suzuki Ertiga is wider and longer than the current model. The model is also expected to have more legroom, especially in the third row. The wrap-around taillights, along with its Volvo inspired design gives it a very unique look. The 2018 Suzuki Ertiga will get an all-new 1.5-litre petrol engine from the K-Series family. The four-cylinder motor churns out 103 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 138 Nm of torque @ 4400 rpm. The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will be offered in two new colours - Metallic Magma Grey and Pearl Glorious Brown, and will be offered in a total of seven colours.
2018 Datsun GO+ facelift. (Image: Datsun Indonesia)
Datsun Go + Facelift
Datsun Indonesia introduced the new Datsun GO + model priced at Rp 112,380,000 (INR 5.36 Lakh) (On-road Jakarta). The model get minor styling updates and are equipped with a typical front grille of Datsun with hexagonal grille surrounded by chrome, now wider and more upright, making the new models look more sporty. New headlamps with a new design now feature LED daytime running light, while the outside rearview mirror added get indicator lights. The entire dashboard and instrument panel have been redesigned in the new model. The latest interior features two color combinations; black and beige for new Datsun GO +.
The 7-seater Wagon R will be based on Suzuki Solio. (Image: Suzuki)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 7-Seater
Another tall-boy design the Wagon R 7-seater will be a poster boy of affordable MPVs in India. The regular Wagon R has regularly topped the sales chart in India and Maruti Suzuki will update the Wagon R and new features, design elements and some mechanical changes. Along with the changes, Maruti Suzuki will also introduce a 7-seater Wagon R for the domestic market. The new Maruti Wagon R 7-seat MPV will be wider and have third row of seats. It will compete with the Datsun GO+.
