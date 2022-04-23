Top 5 Automatic Cars Under Rs 7 Lakh in India: Tata Tiago, Maruti Suzuki Ignis and More

Automatic transmission is no more a feature available only on premium segment cars. In recent years, automakers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors have extended the automatic transmission options to even their budget cars, offering convenience to customers. If you have been looking to buy an automatic car but don’t want to spend a hefty amount, here are a few options you may consider under the budget of Rs 7 lakh.

Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago is offered a sole 1.2-litre petrol engine option in its automatic variants. Paired with 1 5 speed AMT gearbox, Tiago’s engine is tuned to produce an out of 86bhp of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. Tiago’s AMT lineup features 3 variants priced between Rs 6.25 and Rs 7.05 lakh. The hatch offering from Tata comes loaded with features like auto headlights, rain-sensing wipers, push-button start/stop, keyless entry, auto AC, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Powered by a 1.2 litre K12M petrol engine, Maruti Suzuki Ignis is available in two automatic options, Delta AMT and Zeta AMT in the sub Rs 7 lakh budget. The car’s claimed fuel efficiency of 20.89 kpl also makes it one of the most efficient automatic cars in the segment. The Maruti offering comes with features like LED projector headlamps with daytime running lamps, 15-inch alloy wheels, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and automatic climate control among others. In terms of safety, Ignis offers dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors.

Hyundai Santro

The sole automatic variant of Hyundai’s long-running Santro is available with an ex-showroom price of Rs 6.05 lakh. The Santro Sportz AMT used a 1.1-litre four-cylinder petrol unit paired with a 5 speed AMT gearbox. The unit can churn up to 69 PS of power and 99 Nm of peak torque. In terms of features, Santro offers a 7-inch infotainment system, rear AC vents, rear parking camera along with a standard driver-side airbag, ABS and EBD, and rear parking sensors.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai offers an optional automatic gearbox with the Magna variant of the Grand i10 Nios for Rs 6.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The variant uses Hyundai’s 1.2 litres naturally aspirated petrol unit tuned to deliver an output of 83 PS and 114 Nm peak torque. The car’s standard safety consists of dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors. The manual transmission model of Grand i10 Nios’ Magna variant is available for Rs 6 lakh

Maruti Suzuki WagonR

One of the most successful hatchbacks in the Indian market, Maruti Suzuki WagonR is also offered with an optional 5 speed AMT gearbox. The automatic variant of the car is available in both, the 1.0-litre K12B engine and the 1.2-litre K12M engine. Under the budget of Rs 7 lakh, you can get the VXI AT and ZXI AT variants of the car. WagorR AMTs come with hill hold assist, dual front bag and ABS with EBD as safety features.

