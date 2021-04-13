Buying an automobile is a thoughtful investment and a time consuming one. Before purchasing a vehicle, there are certain factors one has to look for and automatic gearbox has become one big factor. However, automatic cars can cost a bomb, to a tune of at least Rs 1 Lakh more than their manual counterparts. So if you are in the market, eyeing a top-end hatchback under a budget of Rs 10 Lakh with an automatic transmission, here are some of the top options to chose from:

The automatic variant of the Maruti Suzuki's Baleno runs on the K12M motor paired up with a CVT gearbox and is a refined offering to drive. The hatchback offers a premium experience and is spacious with beautiful and practically designed interiors and all the latest features you expect from a premium category vehicle. This makes the vehicle a worthy option to consider.

A great offering from the South Korean automobile giant, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios not only sports a luxury appearance but packs in a plethora of features too. The vehicle comes with an Automatic Manual Transmission(AMT) version which though is not as seamless and refined as a CVT, but performs a decent job overall. The car is available in both petrol and diesel engines.

The newest premium hatchback by South Korean automobile giant Hyundai is a perfect amalgamation of style and features. The new i20 offers a smooth driving experience and is available in a host of variants, including an automated manual option, a dual-clutch auto version and a CVT offering to cater to varied sections of prospective buyers. It is important to mention though that the dual-clutch gearbox option comes with a considerable price hike and surpasses Rs 10 lakh budget.

Despite being in the market for a long time, Volkswagen Polo has not lost its sheen. It comes with a 1.0 litre TSI engine coupled with a torque converter gearbox and offers a spacious cabin and the latest features.

The new Maruti Suzuki Swift now comes with a powerful 1.2-litre dualjet engine as against the earlier 83 hp, 1.2 litre K engine. The vehicle comes in an AMT option which offers a satisfactory performance when it comes to offering comfort.

