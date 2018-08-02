English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Top 5 Bikes of 2018 Under Rs 3 Lakh in India - BMW G 310 R, Ninja 300 and More
Here is a list of top 5 Bikes of 2018 under Rs 3 lakh.
Top 5 Bikes of 2018 Under Rs 3 Lakh in India. (Image altered by News18.com)
The sub-Rs 3 lakh motorcycle segment in India is mostly dominated by street naked bikes than any other segment. We have put together a list of the top motorcycles that fall under the price tag of sub-Rs 3 lakh and promise great value for money. These motorcycles are also targeted at a wide range of audience and being unable to choose a favourite, the list is in no particular order.
BMW G 310 R
BMW G 310 R (Image: BMW)
Launched in India last month, the BMW G 310 R was first showcased in India at Auto Expo 2018 and is definitely the hottest launch of the year as the bike by the German manufacturer will be completely made in India in association with TVS. The bike is powered 13cc, liquid-cooled, a single-cylinder unit with four valves and a DOHC cylinder head. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox and produces 34hp of power and churns out 28 Nm of peak torque. The motorcycles accelerate from 0 – 50 km/hr in just 2.5 seconds and achieve a top speed of 143 km/hr.
TVS Apache RR 310
TVS Apache RR 310. (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
Based on the Akula 310 concept that was showcased at 2016 Auto Expo, the TVS Apache RR 310 is like a faired version of BMW G 310 R because this bike is made with the association with BMW and is powered by same engine as on the BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS. With a top speed of 160 km/h, the new Apache RR 310 can sprint 0-60 km/h in just 2.93 seconds.
KTM RC 390
2017 KTM RC390. (Photo Courtesy: KTM)
The new KTM RC390 is the Austrian manufacturer’s flagship motorcycle in India. Looking similar to its predecessor, the bike comes with attractive bold and orange graphics along with LED DRLs, twin projector headlamps and LED tail lamps. Powered by a 373.3 cc single-cylinder liquid cooled fuel-injected engine, the bike can attain a top speed of 179 km/h.
Kawasaki Ninja 300
2018 Kawasaki Ninja 300. (Image: Kawasaki)
The new Ninja 300 is equipped with a liquid-cooled strong parallel twin cylinder, DOHC and 8 valves engine like other models of Ninja series and comes with front and rear Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) along with new colours and graphics. On the interior front, the dual headlights like Ninja ZX-10R and wheel design like Ninja ZX-14R indicate styling package is directly related to bigger Ninja supersport models. Now the all-new Ninja 300 ABS is available in two colour options namely lime green/ebony and candy plasma blue.
Bajaj Dominar 400
Bajaj Dominar 400. (Photo Courtesy: Bajaj)
The flagship motorcycle by the Pune-based bike manufacturer is marketed by the company as a power cruiser but it has all the things that one could ask for in the price that the Dominar 400 is sold for. Powered by a 373.2cc DTS-i engine with six-speed transmission and slipper clutch, the Bajaj Dominar 400 comes with twin channel ABS. Dominar 400 is the only motorcycle in India to have a full LED mosaic headlamp with balanced white light and vertical AHO (Automatic Headlights On).
