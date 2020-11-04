Top 5 Budget Automatic Cars You Can Buy in India Under Rs 7 Lakh: Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and More

Four-wheelers come in many variants, drive trains, engine types and the possibilities are endless. However, one of the most important decision to make is what type of transmission to buy. The pros and cons of manual vs automatic transmission is age old but never gets pale. Most new car buyers are opting to side with Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) as their choice for city-based driving, rather than a manual gearbox struggling between the first two gears in the rush hour with manual transmission.

Car manufacturers who were quick to notice this trend have adapted to the market conditions and are offering AMT cars at surprisingly reasonable prices. If you are planning to buy a new car, here are some of the AMT models under Rs 7 lakh (ex-showroom) which offer the comfort of automatic transmission without burdening your budget.

2020 Renault Kwid. (Image: Renault)

1. Renault Kwid (Climber Edition)

Price: Rs 4.63 Lakhs (Ex-Showroom)

The Renault Kwid (Climber Edition) for its size, has a decently powered engine, under the hood it features a 1.0 litre 3-cylinder engine. The SUV like features of the vehicle has style and design aspects which are very modern and stylish. The AMT gearbox of the Kwid is good as it lets you attain maximum speed out of the engine. The Climber Edition too is not only good but is also one of the cheapest in its segment. The vehicle gets a dual-tone paint scheme, an eight-inch touch screen with an inbuilt maps feature.

2. Tata Tiago

Price: Rs 4.6 Lakhs - Rs 6.6 Lakhs (Ex-Showroom)

Tata Tiago, which comes in a large number of variants and engine combinations, makes it an optimum pick to buy under seven lakh. The hatchback has managed to turn fortunes of the homegrown carmaker. Tiago’s XZA variant features a BS-VI compliant 1.2 Litre 3-cylinder engine and the AMT gearbox is smooth in normal driving conditions. It offers both five-speed manual and AMT options and there are three AMT variants to choose from. The Tiago too features a new fully digital instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

3. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Price: Rs 5.05 Lakhs - Rs 8.04 Lakhs (Ex-Showroom)

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is offered with an AMT drive train and is only available in the 1.2 litre engine in the Kappa variant. The popular hatchback in India has Hyundai making its package more attractive with latest features and a decent powertrain transmission. It offers features like a wireless phone charger, a 7.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

4. Maruti Wagon R

Price: Rs 4.46 Lakhs - Rs 5.95 Lakhs (Ex-Showroom)

The Maruti WagonR 1.2 AMT ZXi variant which is a no-nonsense and affordable automatic car. The Wagon R in the hatchback category is one of the most popular models in the Maruti Suzuki portfolio. With its airy cabin space and flexible legroom makes it very practical. The new Wagon R comes in two engine options – a 1.0 litre which is the same as the previous generation and a 1.2 litre, both variants get AMT gearbox options. Features wise the new-gen Wagon R gets a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

5. Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Price: Rs 4.89 Lakhs - Rs 7.2 Lakhs (Ex-Showroom)

The Zeta variant AMT of the Maruti Ignis is an optimum vehicle in the line-up. The Ignis gets a 1.2 litre engine which not looks sporty but drives like one too. It appeals to the youth with its futuristic features like day-time running lights, push-button ignition, keyless entry and reverse parking camera. The car offers a lot of storage space but is a bit compact in terms of seating space.