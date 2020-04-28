Top 5 Cars You Can No Longer Buy in India Due to BS-VI Emission Norms

From April 1, 2020, BS-VI emission has become mandatory across India. This is as per a Supreme Court order from October 2018 which said that no vehicle, be it a two-wheeler, four-wheeler, commercial or passenger vehicle, shall be allowed to be sold from the said date that does not meet the BS-VI emission norm, which is almost at par as the Euro-VI emission norm coming into act globally.

While the transition has resulted in a lot of updates and facelifts of cars being rolled out in the past few months, unfortunately, it also means that some of the cars have not made the cut. While that list is long, we decided to take a look at the top five cars that you will no longer be able to buy. Keep in mind, though, that the list is in no particular order.

WATCH VIDEO:



1. Tata Safari Storme

Tata Safari Storme. (Photo: Tata Motors)

We start with what is perhaps one of the most iconic cars in the Indian automotive history – the Tata Safari. The SUV has been around for over two decades and over the course of the years, it has seen some rather substantial changes too. In terms of road presence, there is hardly any car that could match it. But, as per the current Tata lineup consisting of SUVs like the Tata Nexon and the Tata Harrier, the Safari has driven into the sunset.

2. Toyota Altis

Toyota Corolla Altis. (Image: Toyota)

The Toyota Altis has been the executive sedan that has been sworn by for its reliability, build quality, driving experience, and offering value for money of much costlier sedans by its owners. In 2017, the current generation of the Altis received a mid-life update and went on to be joined by the likes of the Honda Civic, Hyundai Elantra and old-time rival Skoda Octavia in recent times. But now, with the onset of BS-VI emission norms, this sedan has bowed out of the competition.

3. Skoda Octavia

Skoda Octavia. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

And the Toyota Altis is not alone to do that as the Skoda Octavia too will not see the light of day with the new BS-VI emission norms kicking in. The Octavia is arguably the most popular Skoda not only in India but around the globe and has been the go-to executive sedan choice for those who want a fantastic driving experience in this segment. Internationally, there is a new model of the Octavia being sold currently but that one will not be launched here. Instead, we expect the all-new model to make it to our shores in the next couple of years. But as of now, the Skoda Octavia is no longer on sale.

4. Honda Accord

Honda Accord. (Image: News18.com)

The Honda Accord has been a very popular Honda Sedan in India and it came back to our market in 2016 in an all-new avatar. However, being imported as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) meant that the Accord ended up having an ex-showroom price tag over Rs 50 lakh, putting it against the German offerings and in a rather unusual spot. The nametag is still very popular and has a great recall value to it but given how poorly thew new Accord performed in terms of sales, Honda decided to not invest in it and make it BS-VI emission norm compliant. We’ll just have to make do with the Honda Civic for now!

5. Mitsubishi Pajero Sport

Mitsubishi Pajero Sport. (Photo: Mitsubishi)

Another iconic SUV that is saying goodbye is the Mitsubishi Pajero. Undoubtedly the most popular Mitsubishi to be sold in India, the Pajero has had a sad departure from our market. The Pajero Sport came back in 2012 and got minor updates over time. Today, however, the Mitsubishi India website not only does not have any car on sale, it does not list any dealership or service centre either.

Also Watch:

