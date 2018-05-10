Top 5 Compact SUVs with Automatic Gearbox to Buy in Rs 10 Lakhs: Ford EcoSport, Maruti Brezza and More

Mahindra NuvoSport. (Image: Mahindra)

The compact SUV segment is the fastest growing segment in India and there has been an onslaught of new products specially designed for India in the past couple of years. Adding the ease and desirability factors to these SUVs is the automatic gearbox, which has become a mandatory addition to all the cars. With Ford EcoSport getting an AT version and Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza adorned with the AMT gearbox, there’s a tough competition among the rivals, offering an automatic gearbox under Rs 10 lakhs (ex-showroom price). We take a look at the top 5 compact SUVs in India with Automatic gearbox (including AGS, AMT, among others).Ever since its launch, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has proved its mettle in the segment and has continuously retained the numero uno position in terms of the sales. The reasons are pretty obvious – for Rs 7.24 lakhs, you get a compact SUV with diesel engine having 24kmpl mileage and has all the features starting from the touchscreen infotainment system to automatic climate control and smart key entry. And now, Maruti Suzuki has added the Automatic Gear Shift (AGS), which is in fact an AMT unit to the Vitara Brezza, all at a starting price of Rs 8.54 Lakh.Following the new design strategy that Tata adopted a couple of years back, Nexon was launched in India as the brand’s first compact SUV. What made Nexon such a disruptive product in the market is the fact that it comes with a brilliant price tag of Rs 5.85 Lakhs, undercutting its nearest rival by at least Rs 1 lakhs. But that doesn’t mean the car is short on features. Tata Nexon is loaded with features to the brim, like the Harman Kardon sourced music system, standard airbags with ABS, wearable remote locking key and much more. It also gets an AMT gearbox now at a starting price of Rs 9.41 Lakh, however, there are reports that it will get cheaper soon.Mahindra and Mahindra is long known for its ability to produce utility vehicles. While products like Scorpio and XUV500 have been a success, the compact SUV market has to shine for the homegrown manufacturer. However, Mahindra does offer a couple of products and prominent among them is the NuvoSport that is powered by a 1.5-litre mHawk diesel engine producing 100 bhp and 240 Nm of torque. There’s also an AMT gearbox at a price tag of Rs 9.52 Lakh only.Ford has launched its all-new Ford EcoSport in India for a starting price of Rs 7.31 lakh. It was Ford that started the compact SUV trend in India with the launch of the EcoSport in 2013, followed by which, almost all the manufacturer launched their own SUVs in India. The new EcoSport comes with a host of cosmetic updates, including a new front fascia and updated interiors, with a dashtop touchscreen infotainment screen. There’s also an automatic gearbox on offer, making it the only car under Rs 10 Lakh (Rs 9.76 Lakh) to come with a proper Auto gearbox.While the compact SUV segment caters to mostly the urban buyers, there’s one car that aims to tap both urban buyers as well as those who prefer going off-roading. The Renault Duster has been in the market for a while now and comes with both the CVT and an AMT gearbox and a functional AWD system too. Priced at Rs 8.42 lakh, Duster has proved to be the saving grace for Renault in India. The Duster was also updated recently with sporty exterior and refreshed interiors. While the AMT is priced upwards of Rs 10 lakh and is available with the 110 bhp motor, the CVT is available with an 85 PS motor for Rs 9.95 lakh.*Note – All Prices Ex-Showroom, Delhi.