English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Top 5 Convertible Cars in India Under Rs 75 Lakh – Audi, Mercedes and More
We have compiled a list of the most economical open top convertibles that are priced below Rs 75 Lakh in India.
2018 Audi A3 Cabriolet. (Image: Audi)
India is not a country made for open-top convertible cars that not only looks good, but also let that wind pass through your hair – a dream for most of the motorists. From harsh weather to dust all around, convertibles were never a favourite among the car buyers in India. However, with a variety of manufacturers offering exciting products in this genre, people are now contemplating an option to buy these cars. Here’s a list of the most economical open top convertibles that are priced below Rs 75 Lakh-
Mini Cooper Convertible. (Image: Mini)
Mini Cooper Convertible
Price – Rs 33.06 Lakh
First up is the BMW Group owned Mini that is one of the most iconic car companies in existence today. While Mini Cooper is a favourite among luxury hatchback lovers, Mini experimented with the neo-retro design of the Mini Cooper by removing the hard top and replacing it with a soft top that can be opened with a touch of the button. The Mini Cooper Convertible is the most economical Convertible retailing in the country today and you have to shell out Rs 33.06 Lakh for this gorgeous machine.
Audi A3 Cabriolet
Price – Rs 50.35 Lakh
The whole idea of open top cars is linked to three box sedan cars, which was the first body type to inculcate this design trend. The most budget friendly sedan based convertible in India today is the A3 Cabriolet, which brings combines the sharp, crisp styling of a sedan with chic design of a convertible. The single touch operation open top Audi A3 Cabriolet will set you back by Rs 50.35 lakh, making it the most economical sedan convertible in the country. You have to see it in flesh to believe how good it looks, especially with the red paint scheme.
A 2019 Mercedes C-Class Cabriolet is displayed at the New York Auto Show. (Image: AP)
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet
Price – Rs 63 Lakh
Next up is yet another German luxury car manufacturer - Mercedes-Benz – with its C-Class Cabriolet. The C-Class is undoubtedly one of the poshest looking luxury sedan in the market today, thanks to its design language borrowed from the S-Class. The new design language has played a key part to redefine the brand’s image. Now Mercedes has added a convertible version to the C-Class making it look even more desirable. Mercedes-Benz is asking Rs 63 Lakh for that sporty and elegant C300 Cabriolet.
Audi A5 Cabriolet
Price – Rs 69.24 Lakh
Yet another Audi on the list of the most economical convertibles in the country is the elder sibling of the A3 entry level luxury sedan – the A5 Cabriolet. Audi recently launched the A5 family in India, calling it the ‘Brat Pack’. There are three cars called in the pack – regular sedan, sporty sedan and the open-top sedan, which the most stylish looking car in the pack. The A5 Cabriolet will set you back by Rs 69.24 Lakh, but is a segment up than the C-Class Cabriolet.
Range Rover Evoque Convertible. (Image: Range Rover)
Range Rover Evoque Convertible
Price – Rs 69.53 Lakh
Last on our list is the most recently launched and the most unconventional open top convertible to be launched in India ever – the Range Rover Evoque Convertible. The Evoque SUV based open-top is the one-of-its-kind convertible in India and retails for Rs 69.53 Lakh. The Range Rover Evoque Convertible marries a capable off-roading vehicle, with a luxury cabin and also an elegant convertible – offering three vivid capabilities in one single car.
*Note – All Prices Ex-Showroom, Delhi
Also Watch:
Also Watch
Mini Cooper Convertible. (Image: Mini)
Mini Cooper Convertible
Price – Rs 33.06 Lakh
First up is the BMW Group owned Mini that is one of the most iconic car companies in existence today. While Mini Cooper is a favourite among luxury hatchback lovers, Mini experimented with the neo-retro design of the Mini Cooper by removing the hard top and replacing it with a soft top that can be opened with a touch of the button. The Mini Cooper Convertible is the most economical Convertible retailing in the country today and you have to shell out Rs 33.06 Lakh for this gorgeous machine.
Audi A3 Cabriolet
Price – Rs 50.35 Lakh
The whole idea of open top cars is linked to three box sedan cars, which was the first body type to inculcate this design trend. The most budget friendly sedan based convertible in India today is the A3 Cabriolet, which brings combines the sharp, crisp styling of a sedan with chic design of a convertible. The single touch operation open top Audi A3 Cabriolet will set you back by Rs 50.35 lakh, making it the most economical sedan convertible in the country. You have to see it in flesh to believe how good it looks, especially with the red paint scheme.
A 2019 Mercedes C-Class Cabriolet is displayed at the New York Auto Show. (Image: AP)
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet
Price – Rs 63 Lakh
Next up is yet another German luxury car manufacturer - Mercedes-Benz – with its C-Class Cabriolet. The C-Class is undoubtedly one of the poshest looking luxury sedan in the market today, thanks to its design language borrowed from the S-Class. The new design language has played a key part to redefine the brand’s image. Now Mercedes has added a convertible version to the C-Class making it look even more desirable. Mercedes-Benz is asking Rs 63 Lakh for that sporty and elegant C300 Cabriolet.
Audi A5 Cabriolet
Price – Rs 69.24 Lakh
Yet another Audi on the list of the most economical convertibles in the country is the elder sibling of the A3 entry level luxury sedan – the A5 Cabriolet. Audi recently launched the A5 family in India, calling it the ‘Brat Pack’. There are three cars called in the pack – regular sedan, sporty sedan and the open-top sedan, which the most stylish looking car in the pack. The A5 Cabriolet will set you back by Rs 69.24 Lakh, but is a segment up than the C-Class Cabriolet.
Range Rover Evoque Convertible. (Image: Range Rover)
Range Rover Evoque Convertible
Price – Rs 69.53 Lakh
Last on our list is the most recently launched and the most unconventional open top convertible to be launched in India ever – the Range Rover Evoque Convertible. The Evoque SUV based open-top is the one-of-its-kind convertible in India and retails for Rs 69.53 Lakh. The Range Rover Evoque Convertible marries a capable off-roading vehicle, with a luxury cabin and also an elegant convertible – offering three vivid capabilities in one single car.
*Note – All Prices Ex-Showroom, Delhi
Also Watch:
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
-
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|2
|1
|1
|4
|1
|England
|6
|3
|3
|12
|2
|Australia
|5
|4
|6
|15
|4
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Canada
|1
|3
|4
|8
|6
|Scotland
|1
|2
|2
|5
|7
|New Zealand
|1
|2
|0
|3
|8
|Wales
|1
|1
|0
|2
|9
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|9
|South Africa
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|2
|0
|2
|12
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|13
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|14
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cyprus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Fiji
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Jamaica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Kenya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Northern Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Samoa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Singapore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Uganda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- IPL 2018: Despite Injury Setback, MD Nidheesh's IPL Dream Comes True with Mumbai Indians
- Davis Cup: India Suffer 'Shocking' Defeat on First Day Against China
- WhatsApp Update: Now You Can ‘Lock’ Voice Recordings on Android App
- Audience's Response Matters Most: 'Blackmail' Director Abhinay Deo
- Sonakshi Sinha Takes Inspiration From Katrina Kaif For Her Latest Photoshoot; See Pics