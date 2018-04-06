Top 5 Convertible Cars in India Under Rs 75 Lakh – Audi, Mercedes and More

Mini Cooper Convertible. (Image: Mini)

A 2019 Mercedes C-Class Cabriolet is displayed at the New York Auto Show. (Image: AP)

Range Rover Evoque Convertible. (Image: Range Rover)

India is not a country made for open-top convertible cars that not only looks good, but also let that wind pass through your hair – a dream for most of the motorists. From harsh weather to dust all around, convertibles were never a favourite among the car buyers in India. However, with a variety of manufacturers offering exciting products in this genre, people are now contemplating an option to buy these cars. Here’s a list of the most economical open top convertibles that are priced below Rs 75 Lakh-First up is the BMW Group owned Mini that is one of the most iconic car companies in existence today. While Mini Cooper is a favourite among luxury hatchback lovers, Mini experimented with the neo-retro design of the Mini Cooper by removing the hard top and replacing it with a soft top that can be opened with a touch of the button. The Mini Cooper Convertible is the most economical Convertible retailing in the country today and you have to shell out Rs 33.06 Lakh for this gorgeous machine.The whole idea of open top cars is linked to three box sedan cars, which was the first body type to inculcate this design trend. The most budget friendly sedan based convertible in India today is the A3 Cabriolet, which brings combines the sharp, crisp styling of a sedan with chic design of a convertible. The single touch operation open top Audi A3 Cabriolet will set you back by Rs 50.35 lakh, making it the most economical sedan convertible in the country. You have to see it in flesh to believe how good it looks, especially with the red paint scheme.Next up is yet another German luxury car manufacturer - Mercedes-Benz – with its C-Class Cabriolet. The C-Class is undoubtedly one of the poshest looking luxury sedan in the market today, thanks to its design language borrowed from the S-Class. The new design language has played a key part to redefine the brand’s image. Now Mercedes has added a convertible version to the C-Class making it look even more desirable. Mercedes-Benz is asking Rs 63 Lakh for that sporty and elegant C300 Cabriolet.Yet another Audi on the list of the most economical convertibles in the country is the elder sibling of the A3 entry level luxury sedan – the A5 Cabriolet. Audi recently launched the A5 family in India, calling it the ‘Brat Pack’. There are three cars called in the pack – regular sedan, sporty sedan and the open-top sedan, which the most stylish looking car in the pack. The A5 Cabriolet will set you back by Rs 69.24 Lakh, but is a segment up than the C-Class Cabriolet.Last on our list is the most recently launched and the most unconventional open top convertible to be launched in India ever – the Range Rover Evoque Convertible. The Evoque SUV based open-top is the one-of-its-kind convertible in India and retails for Rs 69.53 Lakh. The Range Rover Evoque Convertible marries a capable off-roading vehicle, with a luxury cabin and also an elegant convertible – offering three vivid capabilities in one single car.*Note – All Prices Ex-Showroom, Delhi