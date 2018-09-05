Top 5 Essential Car Accessories That You Can't Miss: Portable Jump Starter, Dashcam and More

Rollr Mini. Image used for representational purpose. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Now when it comes to car accessories, then they are in a higher demand than ever before. And this is evident by the number of cars on the road which have accessories on them, be in the form of the exterior or interior upgrades. But which are the accessories that you should give a priority over others? Well, to answer that question we have put together a list of such accessories which are a must have and should be missed out. Keep in mind, though, that the list is in no particular order as these accessories serve different purposes.The need of a situation where the need for this accessory arises occurs more often than not, for almost all those who drive cars regularly and even for those who do so once in a blue moon. The reasons can be many, from the headlamps been left on overnight to a car battery that is breathing its last. In situations like these, having a portable Battery Jump Starter can come across as a boon. They are compact and easy to carry around. You can simply keep them in the boot and forget it, and when the time comes, you will be glad that you did.Given the traffic conditions that one encounters every day, along with the ever-increasing number of cars on the road, it is best to have a device that records all activity around you and your car. There are several cameras available are made for this specific purpose and can be mounted on your dashboard, giving way to the name by which they are now known as – Dashcam. You can fit on at the front and one at the rear glass panel to have video footage of what was happening in front of your car as well as behind your car. These can come in handy in several scenarios, like, in case of an accident (from the front or the back), in case of having proof of road rage etc.In this day and age, everything is better when it is a bit ‘smart’er. And there are devices now that are available in the market that can make your car exactly that. These devices connect to a car’s OBD II port and can transmit several details to a smartphone about where the car has been to, where it is, the route it has taken and the way it was driven. It can help in monitoring how your car is being handled by your chauffeur or even help you identify the areas where you can improve your own driving style. That’s not it, it can also run a diagnostic of the car’s systems and flag it off in case there is something that needs to be looked at in your car. And given the advancements in technology, these devices are now pretty compact and don’t cost a bomb either.4. Emergency Glass BreakerWell, the name of this piece of equipment is pretty self-explanatory. In case of an emergency, it can help you get out of the car by breaking the glass or it can even be useful in case someone else needs the glass of their car to be broken in case of an emergency. That’s not it, the latest Emergency Glass Breakers also come with a light panel which can flash light continuously to let other people on road identify an emergency, or act as a torch in case you need to work on your car and there’s not enough light around. These devices also often come with an emergency seat belt cutter which again, could be just the thing required in case of an emergency.5. USB Car ChargerWrapping up our list is a USB car charger which you should not miss out on. Although, make sure that the USB charger you buy for your car has extra USB ports on it and is not just a phone charger. This way, you will be able to use it for charging other electronic devices as well.