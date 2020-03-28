Top 5 Free Racing Games You Can Play at Home to Beat the Coronavirus Lockdown

The Coronavirus spread has meant that for those who love racing, be it amongst cars or motorcycles, have had to miss out on a lot of action. This is because sporting events across the world have been either cancelled or postponed in order to keep the spread of the virus to a minimum. And now, the Coronavirus lockdown has meant that we won’t be able to drive on the roads either, albeit for a very good reason.

However, that does not mean that you cannot indulge in the things you love. And to help you scratch that itch, we have compiled a list of the top five racing games that you can play through your smartphone, for both Android and iOS users, during these times.

With that said, the list is in no particular order as the games have been chosen to keep a diversity of gameplay in mind. So make sure you try them all to find out which gameplay style suits you the best.

1. Real Racing 3





This is perhaps one of the greatest racing games ever built for a mobile device. You can call it as the ‘Need For Speed: Most Wanted’ of the mobile gaming world. At this point in time, the game is 7 years old but it still has one of the best graphics of current-gen racing games. But that’s not what its strong point is as that would have to be the gameplay experience. Real Racing 3 has crossed over 500 million downloads and features officially licensed tracks with 40 circuits at 19 real-world locations, a 43-car grid and over 250 meticulously detailed cars from manufacturers like Porsche, Bugatti, Chevrolet, Aston Martin and Audi.

Plus there is real-time multiplayer, social leaderboards, a hub dedicated to Formula 1 and championship events, time trials, night racing, and an innovative Time Shifted Multiplayer which allows you to race the ghosts of lap records set by your friends at different tracks and try to beat their times and see how your performance stacks up as against the lap times set by your friend list.

There are over 4,000 events that you can take part in and recently, the game added a full-blown Formula 1 season into it as well with officially licensed cars and teams to play with. That’s not it, the game also features realistic engine noises of the 250+ cars that it has. If you like racing and like gaming, then this you really have to try.

Android users can download the game here.

Apple users can download the game here.

2. CSR Racing 2





If racing on the race track is not your thing then perhaps you can try drag racing. And in that respect, there’s no other drag racing game that comes close to what CSR Racing 2 has to offer. It features over 200 officially licensed vehicles from the world’s most desirable car manufacturers from around the world and here is where the game’s biggest USP counts in – its graphics.

The CSR Racing 2 features high definition models of all the cars and has a console-like graphics. This is especially true during the races. Speaking of which, you can compete with online players and have a story mode too. You can customize your cars completely and the game also offers a special Augmented Reality (AR) mode which lets you bring your customized car to life using your rear camera and placing it in your surroundings.

As for realistic gameplay, you get to even tinker around with the car’s mechanics which has a clear impact on how your car performs.

Android users can download the game here.

Apple users can download the game here.

3. Need for Speed: No Limits





Well, you cannot talk about a list of racing games and not mention a Need for Speed title. If you want to experience the typical Need for Speed gameplay where you can take some of the most exotic cars in the world, customise them to your liking with lights, wide-body kits, wheels and take them out to the street for racing, then the Need for Speed: No Limits is the game for you.

The game has over 25 lakh customisation combinations to play around with which means, you can really have your car stand out of the crowd. On top of that, the game also has races in the night which are a visual treat. Accelerate over jumps and around debris, into traffic, against walls, and through high-speed Nitro Zones. Around every corner is a fresh race as you clash with local crews and local cops. At the core of it, Need for Speed: No Limits is a true NFS experience in your palm.

Android users can download the game here.

Apple users can download the game here.

4. Trucks Off Road





Now that we have spoken about racing on the race tracks, on the drag strips and in the streets, there is another very big form of racing that often goes under the radar when you end up looking for it – off-roading. These games are supposed to offer a different gameplay experience than racing on asphalt and come with their own set of challenges too, like, how would the car perform in mud and how do different tuning setups affect the gameplay. Trucks Off Road nails it on that part when it comes to mudding and bogging and clocking fast lap times.

In this, you can compete in licensed mud parks in freestyle, circuit racing, drag racing, mud bogging and open play events or take on a career mode to earn championship belts. You can get your hands on several different kinds of trucks that get dirtier as you bog through mud, will get clearer as it goes through water and there is damage simulation too, just to make things realistic.

There’s plenty to tinker around with as well. You can tune your truck by upgrading mechanical items such as engine blocks, blowers for the whistle noise, exhausts, radiators, turbochargers, transmissions, axles and suspensions and have a host of visual customization options too.

All in all, you get everything you need to send it!

Android users can download the game here.

Apple users can download the game here.

5. [Project: Drift]





The only kind of driving experience that is left to talk about is drifting. And when it comes to that, the [Project:Drift] takes the cake. The best part about the game is the realistic physics, which can often be confusing too as there is a learning curve involved with the game but that also means that the reward is that much sweeter.

The game has a very no-nonsense approach to everything. You start the game and you just have a single intro screen and no graphics intensive videos or animations like other games. The home screen gives you an option to choose between lots of cars, which you will have to buy from the in-game currency of course. And once you select the car, you have to select between five game modes. You would be spending the most amount of gameplay in the career mode though, where you will have to cross 25 levels wherein you are only allowed a set number of crashes and time. These get more difficult as you progress through the game. The tracks are very intriguing to play and it takes some time getting used to it, just like in the real world, and once you do, you are in for a treat.

You can also choose between a Gymkhana experience or race against time in the racing game mode where you will have to race with a faster car. There’s also a free roam mode to help you practice and improve your skills.

Android users can download the game here.

Apple users can download the game here.

