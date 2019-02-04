Top 5 Fuel Efficient Cars in India With 27+ Kmpl Mileage - Maruti Suzuki Swift, Honda Amaze and More

2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift. (Photo Courtesy: Suzuki Global)

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz SHVS. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Honda Amaze. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

New Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

India is a country obsessed with mileage and there’s no two opinions about it. While other countries have long been making fun of this obsession, slowly and steadily manufacturers have started to realize the need of manufacturing cars with good efficiency figures. The call for higher emission norms and green environment has forced many auto manufacturers to push their boundaries and make more and more fuel efficient cars.While electric vehicles and hybrids are a possible solution, the cost of R&D and manufacturing batteries is so much that they don't make a solid case for India, where cost is one of the primary focus of the buyers. So how do we get more milage out of the regular cars? Well, Indian manufacturers are now cars in India with mileage as high as 28 kmpl and the top 5 cars in our list are all offering mileage exceeding 27 kmpl.Here’s a list of top 5 fuel efficient cars in India with mileage rated over 27kmpl!Maruti Suzuki launched the new-generation Dzire in 2017 and became the largest selling vehicle in no time, averaging 30000 units per month. The compact sedan not only offered refreshed looks or the upmarket cabin or the host of features, the new Dzire also became the most fuel economic cars in India across all the segments. The efficiency was increased substantially from the previous models and now stands at 28.40 kmpl for the diesel variant.Along with the Dzire, Maruti Suzuki also launched the new Swift last year, with a completely new design, cabin and safety. While they retained the acclaimed 1.3-litre DDiS diesel engine sourced from Fiat, Maruti Suzuki did manage to squeeze out a mileage number of 28.40 kmpl from the Swift, making it the combined leader with the Dzire. What differentiates both the cars is the way they perform. While the Dzire is more of a compact sedan, the Swift is a performance hatchback.For long, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz was the most fuel efficient car in India, until its younger sibling Dzire dethroned the mid-size sedan off its crown. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz got a SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle By Suzuki) engine, which gave the Ciaz a mileage figure as high as 28.09 kmpl. It’s impressive to churn out such good mileage number from a car of this size and segment. Recently Maruti Suzuki started selling the Ciaz through Nexa premium dealerships and introduced a new 1.5 Litre SHVS unit in petrol engine too.The only vehicle in the list, which is not Maruti Suzuki is the new Honda Amaze compact sedan, launched in 2018. The all-new Honda Amaze got a more sportier look, added in-cabin features and safety tech added to the list. But the biggest change was the improved mileage figure of 27.40 kmpl from the acclaimed 1.5-litre diesel engine. This makes the Amaze one of the most efficient cars in India with over 27 kmpl of mileage.Yet another Maruti Suzuki model on the list the premium hatchback Baleno, sold through Nexa range of dealerships. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno can easily be credited with breaking the stereotypes attached with Maruti to not build premium vehicles. With a more upmarket appeal and a host of features, Maruti Suzuki Baleno returns a mileage of 27.39 kmpl, the best in the premium hatchback category.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.