English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Top 5 Hatchbacks of 2018: Hyundai Santro, Maruti Suzuki Swift and More
Here is a list of top 5 hatchbacks launched in India in 2018.
All-New 2018 Hyundai Santro hatchback. (Image: Hyundai)
The hatchback segment is one of the most sought-after categories in the Indian market simply because of the importance that they hold due to the huge sales number that this category racks up for manufacturers. As a result, several automakers came out with their offerings for the segment and as the year is coming to an end we decided to compile a list of top 5 hatchbacks launched in India in 2018. Keep in mind, though, that the list is in no particular order as the cars serve to a large number of people with varying requirements. With that out of the way, let's get started.
1. Maruti Suzuki Swift
2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
This year Maruti Suzuki brought the new Swift to India after 7 years of the launch of its previous generation, which took place in 2011. The new Swift gets large grille, new headlights and even the new tail-lights. The protruded rear end looks sportier than ever. As for its features, the all-new Swift now comes with leather-wrapped steering wheel, two tweeters, reverse parking sensors, front fog lamps, smart key with push-button start, automatic climate control, electrically retractable outside rear view mirrors, rear defogger, rear wiper and washer, adjustable rear seat headrests and even a boot lamp.
2. Hyundai Santro
All-New 2018 Hyundai Santro hatchback. (Image: Hyundai)
Hyundai recently launched the new 2018 Santro in India. The new Santro sports dual tone beige and black interiors with champagne gold inserts. The car features a segment first rear AC vents and a unique propeller design to the vents itself. It is powered by 1,086cc petrol engine which produces 69ps at 5,500 rpm. The CNG version of the new Santro makes 59ps at 5,500 rpm. The claimed mileage for the new Hyundai Santro petrol MT and AMT is 20.3 kmpl while the CNG version is 30.48 kmpl. The Hyundai Santro also won the awards for Hatchback of the Year at the Tech and Auto Awards 2018.
3. Datsun GO
Datsun GO. (Image: News18.com)
The new Datsun GO gets a get refreshed design and added features. It comes equipped with Ride Control Advanced Suspension system and race-inspired 1.2L HR12 DE petrol engine delivering a mileage of 19.83Kmpl. It also gets new interior design with new instrument cluster, anti-fatigue front seats, premium instrument panel, and 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system equipped with voice recognition and Android Auto / Apple Car Play.
4. Ford Freestyle
Ford Freestyle 1.5L TDCi review. (Image: Ayushmann Chawla/ News18.com)
Produced at Ford India’s Sanand factory in Gujrat, India is amongst the first across the globe where the all-new Ford Freestyle CUV is launched. Now, this is not an SUV or a Cross variant as we’ve seen in the past with other manufacturers but a class of vehicle that sits between the Ford Figo and the EcoSport. Based on design elements common to more expensive mini SUVs, the front grille with three-dimensional mesh gives Ford Freestyle a sportier look. The front bumper has sculpted sections that add to its SUV-like look. The Skid plates on the front and rear seem the car to make a better off-road companion.
5. Tata Tiago JTP
Tata Tiago JTP. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
T Special Vehicles (JTSV), a 50:50 Joint Venture between Tata Motors and Jayem Automotives launched its much anticipated Tata Tiago JTP this year. The joint venture between Tata Motors and Jayem Auto focuses on design and development of performance cars, including the uniquely styled parts. The joint venture enables faster development, specialized capabilities, and access to true performance motoring pedigree. The car is powered with the 1.2L turbocharged new generation Revotron petrol engine which produces 114PS of power and 150Nm of torque. It also gets Multi-Drive Modes – City and Sport. Equipped with performance-oriented intake and exhaust systems, these vehicles come with a 5-speed manual transmission with optimized gear ratios.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
1. Maruti Suzuki Swift
2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
This year Maruti Suzuki brought the new Swift to India after 7 years of the launch of its previous generation, which took place in 2011. The new Swift gets large grille, new headlights and even the new tail-lights. The protruded rear end looks sportier than ever. As for its features, the all-new Swift now comes with leather-wrapped steering wheel, two tweeters, reverse parking sensors, front fog lamps, smart key with push-button start, automatic climate control, electrically retractable outside rear view mirrors, rear defogger, rear wiper and washer, adjustable rear seat headrests and even a boot lamp.
2. Hyundai Santro
All-New 2018 Hyundai Santro hatchback. (Image: Hyundai)
Hyundai recently launched the new 2018 Santro in India. The new Santro sports dual tone beige and black interiors with champagne gold inserts. The car features a segment first rear AC vents and a unique propeller design to the vents itself. It is powered by 1,086cc petrol engine which produces 69ps at 5,500 rpm. The CNG version of the new Santro makes 59ps at 5,500 rpm. The claimed mileage for the new Hyundai Santro petrol MT and AMT is 20.3 kmpl while the CNG version is 30.48 kmpl. The Hyundai Santro also won the awards for Hatchback of the Year at the Tech and Auto Awards 2018.
3. Datsun GO
Datsun GO. (Image: News18.com)
The new Datsun GO gets a get refreshed design and added features. It comes equipped with Ride Control Advanced Suspension system and race-inspired 1.2L HR12 DE petrol engine delivering a mileage of 19.83Kmpl. It also gets new interior design with new instrument cluster, anti-fatigue front seats, premium instrument panel, and 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system equipped with voice recognition and Android Auto / Apple Car Play.
4. Ford Freestyle
Ford Freestyle 1.5L TDCi review. (Image: Ayushmann Chawla/ News18.com)
Produced at Ford India’s Sanand factory in Gujrat, India is amongst the first across the globe where the all-new Ford Freestyle CUV is launched. Now, this is not an SUV or a Cross variant as we’ve seen in the past with other manufacturers but a class of vehicle that sits between the Ford Figo and the EcoSport. Based on design elements common to more expensive mini SUVs, the front grille with three-dimensional mesh gives Ford Freestyle a sportier look. The front bumper has sculpted sections that add to its SUV-like look. The Skid plates on the front and rear seem the car to make a better off-road companion.
5. Tata Tiago JTP
Tata Tiago JTP. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
T Special Vehicles (JTSV), a 50:50 Joint Venture between Tata Motors and Jayem Automotives launched its much anticipated Tata Tiago JTP this year. The joint venture between Tata Motors and Jayem Auto focuses on design and development of performance cars, including the uniquely styled parts. The joint venture enables faster development, specialized capabilities, and access to true performance motoring pedigree. The car is powered with the 1.2L turbocharged new generation Revotron petrol engine which produces 114PS of power and 150Nm of torque. It also gets Multi-Drive Modes – City and Sport. Equipped with performance-oriented intake and exhaust systems, these vehicles come with a 5-speed manual transmission with optimized gear ratios.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
-
Wednesday 23 January , 2019
First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
-
Friday 18 January , 2019
Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
Wednesday 23 January , 2019 First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
Friday 18 January , 2019 Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jaipur Literature Festival 2019: Hinduism Meets Quantum Physics at the Kumbh of Literature
- New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Vs Tata Tiago Compact Hatchback Spec Comparison: Prices, Features And More
- Why Would Anyone Do That? Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says No Fatwa Against Him For 'Thackeray'
- Mr Majnu Early Reviews: Akhil Akkineni, Nidhhi Agerwal Film Gets a Thumbs Up
- South Africa & Pakistan Seek to Plug Holes as Series Reaches Third Stop
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results