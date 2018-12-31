Top 5 Hatchbacks of 2018: Hyundai Santro, Maruti Suzuki Swift and More

2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

All-New 2018 Hyundai Santro hatchback. (Image: Hyundai)

Datsun GO. (Image: News18.com)

Ford Freestyle 1.5L TDCi review. (Image: Ayushmann Chawla/ News18.com)

Tata Tiago JTP. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

The hatchback segment is one of the most sought-after categories in the Indian market simply because of the importance that they hold due to the huge sales number that this category racks up for manufacturers. As a result, several automakers came out with their offerings for the segment and as the year is coming to an end we decided to compile a list of top 5 hatchbacks launched in India in 2018. Keep in mind, though, that the list is in no particular order as the cars serve to a large number of people with varying requirements. With that out of the way, let's get started.This year Maruti Suzuki brought the new Swift to India after 7 years of the launch of its previous generation, which took place in 2011. The new Swift gets large grille, new headlights and even the new tail-lights. The protruded rear end looks sportier than ever. As for its features, the all-new Swift now comes with leather-wrapped steering wheel, two tweeters, reverse parking sensors, front fog lamps, smart key with push-button start, automatic climate control, electrically retractable outside rear view mirrors, rear defogger, rear wiper and washer, adjustable rear seat headrests and even a boot lamp.Hyundai recently launched the new 2018 Santro in India. The new Santro sports dual tone beige and black interiors with champagne gold inserts. The car features a segment first rear AC vents and a unique propeller design to the vents itself. It is powered by 1,086cc petrol engine which produces 69ps at 5,500 rpm. The CNG version of the new Santro makes 59ps at 5,500 rpm. The claimed mileage for the new Hyundai Santro petrol MT and AMT is 20.3 kmpl while the CNG version is 30.48 kmpl. The Hyundai Santro also won the awards for Hatchback of the Year at the Tech and Auto Awards 2018.The new Datsun GO gets a get refreshed design and added features. It comes equipped with Ride Control Advanced Suspension system and race-inspired 1.2L HR12 DE petrol engine delivering a mileage of 19.83Kmpl. It also gets new interior design with new instrument cluster, anti-fatigue front seats, premium instrument panel, and 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system equipped with voice recognition and Android Auto / Apple Car Play.Produced at Ford India’s Sanand factory in Gujrat, India is amongst the first across the globe where the all-new Ford Freestyle CUV is launched. Now, this is not an SUV or a Cross variant as we’ve seen in the past with other manufacturers but a class of vehicle that sits between the Ford Figo and the EcoSport. Based on design elements common to more expensive mini SUVs, the front grille with three-dimensional mesh gives Ford Freestyle a sportier look. The front bumper has sculpted sections that add to its SUV-like look. The Skid plates on the front and rear seem the car to make a better off-road companion.T Special Vehicles (JTSV), a 50:50 Joint Venture between Tata Motors and Jayem Automotives launched its much anticipated Tata Tiago JTP this year. The joint venture between Tata Motors and Jayem Auto focuses on design and development of performance cars, including the uniquely styled parts. The joint venture enables faster development, specialized capabilities, and access to true performance motoring pedigree. The car is powered with the 1.2L turbocharged new generation Revotron petrol engine which produces 114PS of power and 150Nm of torque. It also gets Multi-Drive Modes – City and Sport. Equipped with performance-oriented intake and exhaust systems, these vehicles come with a 5-speed manual transmission with optimized gear ratios.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.