Top 5 Mercedes-Benz Stunts – Watch Video
The video is a part of an official series by Mercedes-Benz wherein they compile ‘top 5 lists’ of several cool things that they have done.
Mercedes-Benz Brand Tour. Image used for representative purpose. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)
Mercedes-Benz is known for a lot of things, like luxury, but you won’t usually associate it with stunting. But that is exactly what the German automaker has been working at on the sidelines. And now, they have come out with a video compilation of the top five stunts ever done by them.
The video is a part of an official series by Mercedes-Benz wherein they compile ‘top 5 lists’ of several cool things that they have done. The list have included the likes of the op fie luxury cars made by them, top five must-have AMG features and top 5 Mercedes convertibles.
The latest addition to this list includes stunts that are definitely worth your attention. This includes the likes of a Mercedes going up against a parkour runner in a race and how racing legend David Coulthard caught a golf ball in a Mercedes-AMG SLS Roadster.
The stunt topping the list, though, has been given a separate video of itself. In this stunt, there’s an attempt to complete a drift on ice, only, it spans two-miles in distance!
You can watch that video below.
