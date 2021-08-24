Top 5 Mid-Size SUVs in India Between Rs 8-15 Lakh: Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and More

The SUV market in India has expanded quite a bit in the last couple of years. The main reason behind this has been a variety of bulky vehicles that have been made available at affordable price ranges. A car as powerful and feature-packed as Maruti S-Cross is available for only Rs 8.39 lakh. Furthermore, the kind of safety features and engine options that are packed in the base level trims of midsize SUVs have also left many car enthusiasts impressed.

Here is a look at five midsize SUVs that are both affordable and feature-packed:

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta’s base level trim which comes with two engine options — 1.5L NA petrol that churns out 115 PS of maximum power and 144 Nm torque and 1.5L turbo-diesel that produces 115 PS of maximum power and 250 Nm torque. The Creta E variant is equipped with manually adjustable ORVMs, monochrome MID in the instrument cluster, manual AC, follow-me-home headlamps, and 16-inch steel wheels. Both the engine options are mated with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Renault Duster

The midsize SUV’s base trim is the RXS 1.5L. The car is loaded with the latest technology features including keyless entry, a 6.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cooled glovebox, rear defogger, 16-inch steel wheels, MID in the instrument cluster, and power-adjustable ORVMs. The machine is powered by a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine that generates 106 PS of maximum power and 142 Nm torque.

Nissan Kicks

The base-level trim of the ‘XL 1.5’ trim is home to automatic climate control, MID in the instrument cluster, cooled glovebox, rear defogger, 16-inch steel wheels, power-adjustable ORVMs and a 2-DIN audio system, among many other things. The four-wheeler draws its power from a 1.5-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 petrol engine which gives out a peak power of 106 PS and 142 Nm of maximum torque. The engine is teamed up with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

It is perhaps one of the most affordable offerings in the midsize range. It draws power from a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol engine which comes with a 5-speed manual transmission. The vehicle can manage to offer peak power and torque of 105 PS and 138 Nm, respectively. Maruti S-Cross Sigma packs in electrically adjustable ORVMs, disc brakes on all wheels, 16-inch steel wheels, instrument cluster, keyless entry, idle start/stop system and many other features that make the four-wheeler desirable.

Kia Seltos

The feature-loaded midsize SUV’s base trim HTE comes with two engine options which are both teamed up with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The vehicle packs in manual AC, keyless entry, manual AC, a 2 DIN Audio system, a 3.5-inch MID in the instrument cluster, 16-inch steel wheels, follow-me-home headlamps and many other sophisticated features. The 1.5-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel engine manages peak power of 115 PS and torque of 250 Nm. The 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol engine on the other hand produces 115 PS of top power and 144 Nm of maximum torque.

