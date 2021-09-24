Top 5 Mid-Size SUVs Under Rs 15 Lakh in India - Volkswagen Taigun, Hyundai Creta & More

The SUV market in India has expanded quite a bit in the last couple of years. The main reason behind this has been a variety of bulky vehicles that have been made available at affordable price ranges. Furthermore, the kind of safety features and engine options that are packed in the base level trims of midsize SUVs have also left many car enthusiasts impressed.

Here is a look at five midsize SUVs that are both affordable and feature-packed:

Volkswagen Taigun

The all-new Volkswagen Taigun is based on the MQB-A0-IN platform, becoming the second car after Skoda Kushaq to be on this platform. The platform classifies a vehicle fit for Indian road standards. As per Volkswagen, already 12,221 customers have pre-booked the Taigun. The company has launched Taigun in India at an introductory pricing of Rs 10.50 Lakh and is available in Dynamics and GT trims.

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta’s base level trim comes with two engine options — 1.5L NA petrol that churns out 115 PS of maximum power and 144 Nm torque and 1.5L turbo-diesel that produces 115 PS of maximum power and 250 Nm torque. The Creta E variant is equipped with manually adjustable ORVMs, monochrome MID in the instrument cluster, manual AC, follow-me-home headlamps, and 16-inch steel wheels. Both the engine options are mated with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Renault Duster

The midsize SUV’s base trim is the RXS 1.5L. The car is loaded with the latest technology features including keyless entry, a 6.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cooled glovebox, rear defogger, 16-inch steel wheels, MID in the instrument cluster, and power-adjustable ORVMs. The machine is powered by a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine that generates 106 PS of maximum power and 142 Nm torque.

Skoda Kushaq

The Skoda Kushaq was first showcased as a concept at the 2020 Auto Expo and since then, the company has been teasing the production version of the SUV. The Kushaq comes with an option of two petrol engines – a 1.5-litre TSI unit and a 1.0-litre TSI turbo petrol engine. Both the engines come with a 6-speed manual gearbox. As for the automatic transmission options, the 1.0-litre TSI engine comes with a 6-speed torque converter gearbox whereas the 1.5-litre TSI gets a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Kia Seltos

The feature-loaded midsize SUV’s base trim HTE comes with two engine options which are both teamed up with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The vehicle packs in manual AC, keyless entry, manual AC, a 2 DIN Audio system, a 3.5-inch MID in the instrument cluster, 16-inch steel wheels, follow-me-home headlamps and many other sophisticated features. The 1.5-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel engine manages peak power of 115 PS and torque of 250 Nm. The 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol engine on the other hand produces 115 PS of top power and 144 Nm of maximum torque.

