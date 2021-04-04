Motorcycles remain the most affordable means of transportation in India. However, in recent times, automobile prices have been rising steadily in the country. There are several factors that attributed to a spike in prices, including the rising costs of steel. So, if you’re looking for a motorcycle that’s safe and doesn’t cost a bomb, there are still few options available for buyers on a tight budget. Here we look at the top five most affordable bikes one can buy in the country.

Bajaj Auto has always been well known for its sporty demeanour and competitive pricing. The Bajaj CT 100 tops the list and comes in two variants. The CT 100 is powered by a 102cc single-cylinder engine, mated with a four-speed gearbox, which generates 7.9 PS of peak power and 8.34 Nm of peak torque. The kick start (KS) and electric start (ES) variants, the former is priced at Rs. 47,654, while the latter is priced at Rs. 51,802, respectively.

The HF Deluxe remains one of the most affordable motorcycles in the Hero MotoCorp stable. It comes in multiple variants – a kick start (KS) model with spoke wheels and a KS with alloy wheels version. They are also offered in self-start and self-start with i3S variants. It is powered with a 97.2 CC single-pot motor and transmission duties are handled by a four-speed gearbox. The price ranges from Rs 50,200 to Rs 61, 225.

Another model from the Bajaj line-up makes it to the list with the Platina 100. It is essentially a slightly upmarket version of the CT 100 and sports stylish graphics among others. It is available in three variants – kick start, electric start, and electric start with front disc variants. The engine is a 102cc single-cylinder unit and comes mated with a four-speed gearbox. It is currently priced between Rs 52,166 to Rs 63, 578.

The TVS Sport is currently available in two variants: a kick start and electric start versions. It draws power from a 109.7cc single-cylinder powerplant and comes mated to a four-speed gearbox. The former is priced at Rs. 56,100 and the latter at Rs. 62,950 respectively.

The CD 110 Dream is the most affordable motorcycle from Honda stable. It is available in two variants – Standard and Deluxe – with the main difference between the two being the paint options. Both the models draw power from a 109.51 cc, single-cylinder engine and come mated with a four-speed gearbox. It is priced from Rs 64,508 to Rs 65, 508.

*All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi.