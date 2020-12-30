Top 5 Most Fuel-Efficient BS6 Diesel Cars You Can Buy in India: Hyundai, Tata and More

The list of India’s most fuel-efficient diesel cars has drastically changed in recent times. Ever since the BS6 era kicked-in April this year, well-known engines from Fiat’s Multijet, Renault-Nissan’s K9K units have been stopped. However, car manufacturers like Tata Motors, Hyundai and Ford continue to roll out small diesel engines which have been tweaked to meet BS6 norms. Hence these carmakers have some of the most economical cars on sale at the moment.

Here are the top five most fuel-efficient BS6 diesel cars on sale in India:

1. Hyundai Aura

Hyundai’s Aura comes powered with a 1.2-litre diesel engine which does the duty in the compact sedan. The South Korean carmaker’s Aura’s diesel-AMT has an ARAI-certified fuel economy of 25.40 kmpl, while the manual variant impresses with a 25.53 kmpl. With such impressive figures, it is the most fuel-efficient diesel car in India. The Aura is currently priced between Rs 7.80 to 9.28 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

2. Hyundai i20

The third-generation Hyundai i20 is one of the most frugal hatchbacks currently on sale. It comes with a 1.5 litre, four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine which generates 100 bhp. It comes in a six-speed manual transmission (MT) gearbox. The all-new i20 MT showed an impressive 25.2 kmpl in the ARAI mileage test. The new i20 is priced between Rs 8.20 to RS 10.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

3. Tata Altroz

Homegrown automaker Tata’s all-new premium hatchback was the most fuel-efficient diesel car available in India until recently. The Altroz lost its title to the recently launched Hyundai i20 by a narrow margin of 0.9kmpl. The Altroz notched 25.11 kmpl in the ARAI ratings. The new hatchback comes in a single 1.5-litre Revotorg engine which is mated to a five-speed manual transmission gearbox. The Altroz is, currently, priced between Rs 6.99 to Rs 9.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

4. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai's Grand i10 Nios comes with a 1.2-litre U2 CRDi engine which is the smallest diesel unit currently available in India. The Grand i10 Nios three-cylinder makes 75 bhp and it comes in a five-speed manual and AMT gearbox options. The petrol-manual Nios version showed a fuel-efficiency of 25.1 kmpl, while the diesel-AMT variants ARAI figures are not yet known. It is priced between Rs 7.60 to Rs 8.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

5. Hyundai Verna

Hyundai’s Verna makes it to the list as the only other diesel mid-size sedan. Its recent upgrade comes with a new 115 bhp, 1.5-litre diesel unit which it shares with the Creta. It appeals for buyers with a lot of driving as the diesel manual version delivered 25 kmpl, while the diesel AMT secured 21.3 kmpl. The new Verna is, currently, priced Rs 10.73 to Rs 15.18 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).