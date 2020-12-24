Top 5 Most Fuel-Efficient BS6 Petrol Cars in India: Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Renault and More

For a majority of car buyers in India, the fuel efficiency of the vehicle is one of the primary factors that help them pick one out of the numerous alternatives. Given the fuel costs are on the rise, it is going to be even more so. There was a time when consumers would prefer a diesel car over the petrol one owing to the wide gap in the cost of the two. But that is not the case anymore and the demand for petrol cars have significantly increased.

With the shift from BS-IV to BS-VI emission norms, most carmakers have come up with the upgraded versions of their existing models. This has affected the fuel efficiency of cars. There are some cars that are now more fuel-efficient than their predecessors.

Check out this list of top 5 most fuel-efficient BS6 petrol cars in India:

1. Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Mileage: 24.12 kmpl

With a whopping mileage of 24.12kpl, Maruti Suzuki Dzire AMT is the most fuel-efficient petrol car in the country. The new Dzire facelift is powerful with the best performance coming from its 5-speed AMT variant. The manual counterpart delivers 23.26kpl. With its price ranging between Rs 5.89 lakh and Rs 8.81 lakh, it is one of the best selling cars in the segment.

2. Maruti Suzuki Baleno / Toyota Glanza

Mileage: 23.87 kmpl

This is the only premium hatchback to make the list. Baleno or the rebranded Glanza are way ahead than its rivals Hyundai i20 and Tata Atroz in terms of fuel efficiency. The mild-hybrid variants of the car have been rated to deliver 23.87kpl ARAI mileage. It is powered with a 1.2-litre engine which renders 90hp. While the price of Glanza mild-hybrid starts at Rs 7.22 lakh, its Maruti Suzuki counterpart has a starting price of Rs 7.33 lakh.

3. Renault Kwid 1.0

Mileage: 22.5 kmpl

One of the most popular offerings from Renault, Kwid 1.0 AMT has got a stylish look, better space than Alto and is more fuel-efficient. The automatic variant has a 1.0-litre engine which provides 68hp. What it lacks in power is compensated by the fuel economy which has been measured at 22.5kpl. For a 1 litre engine, it is surely impressive. Its lowest variant of Kwid has priced at Rs 2.92 lakh and the highest comes for Rs 5.01 lakh.

4. Maruti Suzuki Alto

Mileage: 22.05 kmpl

Another Maruti Suzuki hatchback that has transformed so many times over the year makes this list. The smallest variant of Alto comes with a 0.8-litre engine which provides 48hp and has been rated to provide an ARAI mileage of 22.05kpl. It is also one of the cheapest cars in the market with its price starting at just Rs 2.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

5. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 1.0

Mileage: 21.79 kmpl

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is one of the top choices of consumers looking to buy an economical yet reliable car. The hatchback is offered in two engine capacities - an 83hp 1.2-litre and a 68hp 1.0-litre. While the bigger engines give a fuel efficiency of 20.52kpl, the smaller one gives up to 21.79kpl, making it one of the most efficient in the category. The ex-showroom price of the car starts at Rs 4.45 lakh in Delhi and goes up to Rs 5.95 lakh.