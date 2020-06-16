Top 5 Fuel-Efficient Motorcycles to Buy in India: Bajaj Platina 110, Honda CD 110 Deluxe and More

As the nationwide lockdown eases amidst rising cases, experts now predict that the demand for personal vehicles is expected to witness a surge due to safety risks in public transport. Hence, observing the price- and return-oriented market of India, the demand for vehicles with low cost, higher fuel efficiency and low maintenance can be speculated to go up.

If you are out in the market looking for a new motorcycle that will not cut a hole in your pocket and return good fuel efficiency on the side, these are your 5 best options.

Bajaj Platina 100. (Image source: Bajaj)

- Bajaj Platina 100

The Bajaj Platina is among the oldest badges in India. It embodies Bajaj’s popular tagline ‘Humara Bajaj’, gaining popularity over the years with unmatched fuel efficiency, riding comfort and low maintenance. The motorcycle tops our list with an average fuel efficiency of 78kmpl. It carries an 11-litre fuel tank that takes the range up to an ambitious 858km on a single tank.

The motorcycle comes with a 102-cc BS-VI engine that delivers 7.7bhp and 8.34 Nm of torque. Additionally, the ones looking for a bit more performance can also opt for the Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear that comes with a 5-speed transmission

TVS Sport. (Image source: TVS)

- TVS Sport

Unlike the Platina 100, the TVS Sport is a comparatively new motorcycle that has seen ample if not too much success since its inception. The motorcycle is powered by a 109.7-cc engine that produces 8.1bhp and 8.7Nm of torque. The motorcycle returns an average mileage of 75kmpl. With a tank of 10-litres, this can help it go as far as 750km on a full tank.

Bajaj CT 100. (Image source: Bajaj)

- Bajaj CT 100

The Bajaj CT 100 is the most affordable motorcycle in India with prices starting as low as Rs 43,887 (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 102-cc engine that delivers 7.7hp and 8.34Nm of torque. With an average mileage of 75kmpl, the bike is capable to cover around 787km with its 10.5-litre fuel tank.

Hero Splendor+ BS-VI. (Image source: Hero MotoCorp)

- Hero Splendor+ BS-VI

The Splendor+ has been a preferred choice among Indians and has made frequent appearances among top-selling monikers in the country. In its BS-VI avatar, the Splendor+ returns an average mileage of 65kmpl which along with a fuel tank capacity of 9.8-litres takes the range up to 637km.

Honda CD 110 Deluxe (Image source: HMSI)

- Honda CD 110 Deluxe

The Honda CD 110 occupies a humble spot among low-displacement commuter motorcycles in India. It has laudable sales and is one of the preferred choices when it comes to motorcycles that live up to the mark both in terms of affordability and practicality. It is powered by a 109.51-cc engine that outputs 8.6bhp and 9.3Nm of torque.

The motorcycle returns an average of 65kmpl. However, with a smaller tank of 8-litres, one can go just 520km before exhausting a full tank.