Top 5 Most Powerful Cars You Can Buy Under Rs 15 Lakh in India: Enthusiast's Edition

Now in the past, we have brought you carefully curated lists of cars that fit the needs of all and everyone. Whether it was the list of features, fuel efficiency, safety or even alternate powertrains. But lately, we feel like the one that we were missing was for the enthusiasts out there. You know the ones who jump straight to the output section of a spec sheet, or the one who would rather ask about the 0-100 than questions like ‘Kitna deti hai’. So today, for you guys, we will talk about the top 5 cars under Rs 15 lakh that will quench your need for speed.

Kia Sonet

Starting with an SUV, because we all love it. And this one rather more actually. Kia launched the Seltos in India and it was an instant hit. And since the Venue saw impressive sales in India, we were more or less expecting the kind of car that the Sonet will embody. However, while most of what the car was to bring to the table were already expected, but it managed to reset our thoughts and surprise us all over again.

Now, under the bonnet, the Sonet gets three engines and five transmission options that include a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine paired to a five-speed manual transmission, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a six-speed iMT unit and a seven-speed DCT unit. However, the one that you should be looking for is the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that delivers 118bhp and 172Nm of torque.

2021 Volkswagen Polo GT TSI. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)[/caption]

Polo GT

Since its launch, the Polo GT has set the standards for the hot hatch segment in India. However, in 2020, there was a revamp in the ingredients of the car that made a lot of enthusiasts squint in suspicion. For its 2020 avatar, Volkswagen ditched four cylinders on a 1.3-litre engine for a three-cylinder on a 1.0-litre unit. The transmission was also tweaked when the DSG was done with a 6-speed torque converter.

The numbers on the spec sheet of the new Polo GT tells the same story as the old one. The drop in displacement and the number of cylinders has not diluted the essence of the car. The car still delivers 108bhp and 175Nm of torque through a 6-speed torque converter. Now, we all loved the DSG, but the 6-speed converter seems like a more practical option considering the better drive in bumper to bumper city traffic.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Now next car on our list is the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. The Nios was a significant upgrade over the model it replaced, the Grand i10. Now just for the looks or features, but also the powertrain options. The car gets a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that you can see on the Venue which is downtuned a bit. But nonetheless that does not dilute the character of the car one bit.

The 1.0-litre engine is also the most powerful engine in the lineup. It comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission and delivers 99bhp and 172Nm of torque. Apart from that engine, there are 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engines paired with either a five-speed manual or an AMT transmission.

Tata Nexon. (Photo: Tata Motors)

Tata Nexon

Now the Nexon is another car that has garnered a lot of love in the compact SUV segment. India-made, safest, feature-rich, you bet. But in addition to this, the car also packs a powerful engine.

Now, at its heart, the Nexon gets two options including a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and the 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol unit outputs 118bhp and 170Nm of torque while the diesel engine delivers 108bhp and 260Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual gearbox and an automated manual transmission for both engines.

Hyundai Verna

Speak of an executive sedan, and there has been a long-standing tussle between the Hyundai Verna and the Honda City. Now, a car that contests the likes of a popular badge like the City is bound to have a few aces up its sleeve and luckily, one of the best would be its powertrain.

Under the hood, you can choose between a 1.5-litre petrol engine, a 1.5-litre diesel engine or a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. The engine that we should be talking about is the familiar 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that delivers 118bhp and 172Nm of torque.

