Top 5 Motorcycles in India That Cost Less Than Rs 2 Lakh - Bajaj Dominar, Yamaha FZ25 and More

With so many offerings being rolled out by manufacturers in the sub-Rs 2 lakh segment in India, buying the right motorcycle can be a tedious task. And given the variety of the types of motorcycles available in this budget, how do you choose the best one? There are several factors that could affect one’s decision, and we have put together a list of five such motorcycles that not only offer the best value for your money but if they suit your requirements, they can be the one for you.Now, we have already compiled a list of motorcycles that offer the best value for money within a budget of Rs 1 lakh. Here’s our list of motorcycles that you just can’t miss out on if you have a budget of Rs 2 lakh.If you want to largely stick to the roads and want a relaxed machine, then the Bajaj Dominar makes perfect sense. It comes with features like an all LED headlamp, LED tail lights, alloy wheels, disc brakes front and back, digital instrument cluster and ABS as an option – all of this in a very handsome-looking design. Its heart is borrowed from KTM 390 Duke but has been re-tuned for a much more relaxed riding. So, the Bajaj Dominar checks off the three big boxes – design, rideability and features. All of this at a very competitive price tag not only makes the Dominar a great value for money option within its segment but a great option overall.The Yamaha FZ25 is the modern-day version of its younger sibling – the 150cc FZ. It is also the most budget-friendly motorcycle on this list. Powered by a 249cc engine, the FZ25 pushes out 20.3 bhp of power and 20 Nm of torque. The bike manages to retain the factors which made the FZ a success, which is, great handling, muscular looks and all of it at a compelling price tag. If most of your saddle time is spent commuting every day and you want a motorcycle that can comfortable do highway speeds all day long, then the Yamaha FZ25 could be the one for you.When it comes to being diverse, there’s hardly any motorcycle that can match the wide range of use that the Royal Enfield Himalayan offers. It comes with a fantastic chassis setup, long travel suspension, knobby tyres, a comfortable riding stance and has minimal body panels which could be damaged in case of a fall. All of these factors combined make for a great option of a motorcycle for those who want to, perhaps, do long-distance riding – something that often throws challenging terrains to the motorcycle. You can go off-road in it without thinking twice and the Himalayan will keep on going where many motorcycles would just give up. To top it all, all these capabilities also make it a very well-mannered machine on regular roads.So that’s everyday commuting, diverse riding and highway munching taken care of. What’s left is something that a lot of people will swear by the moment they hear KTM’s name – performance. In this budget, you can get your hands on a KTM 250 Duke which sits between the KTM 200 Duke and the KTM 390 Duke. The 200 Duke still bears resemblance to the first generation of Dukes that came to India and that is something that might put you off of it. The Duke 390, on the other hand, sports the latest design language but it comes at a premium price tag. The 250 Duke, though, manages to combine the best of both – the latest design language with a marginally smaller engine which helps it achieve a lower price tag than the 390 Duke. The KTM 250 Duke is undoubtedly the best in this budget when it comes to pure performance. It is quick in acceleration, agile through corners and it looks just so good. So, if performance is what you are after, there is no looking past the 250 Duke.Yes, we know, the Apache RR 310 costs slightly more than Rs 2 lakh but the reason we are including this motorcycle on this list is that the motorcycle is just so good, that it will justify you spending a few thousand bucks over the 2 lakh mark. It is the fastest Apache ever made and it comes with features like projector headlamps, LED tail lamps and is the culmination of 35 years of TVS’ racing history – and that shows the moment you approach the first corner. The Apache RR 310’s best feature is something that’s so essential to making motorcycling fun – handling. We had a go at it at the Chennai racetrack and boy was it a joy. And the best part is that the Apache does not compromise on everyday riding and practicality in order to achieve its performance capabilities. So if you can look past the slight premium over the Rs 2 lakh mark and give the Apache a go, you will not be left wanting for more.