Top 5 Motorcycles in India Under Rs 1 Lakh – Bajaj Avenger, TVS Apache and More

Gone are the days when motorcycles were just seen as tools for commuting as people nowadays consider their motorcycles as an extension of their personalities. That's not it, people are being more picky about the kind of motorcycle they want and are willing to spend the extra buck in order to get the best value for money offering. And rightly so, given a large number of options available in the market right now under the Rs 1 lakh segment. And if you are looking for nothing but the best in this budget, we are here to help you out.We have put together a list of five motorcycles that you should consider buying if you have a budget of Rs 1 lakh. Keep in mind, though, that the list is in no particular order as the motorcycles serve to a large number of people with varying requirements. With that out of the way, let's get started.There’s always been a very selective segment of buyers in India who have preferred the comfort of a cruiser right from the days of the Yamaha Enticer. Currently, if you want to lay your hands on a cruiser then there’s nothing better than the Bajaj Avenger. The bike has received an update recently and feels a lot more refined to ride than before and is arguably one of the most comfortable offerings in the sub-Rs 1 lakh segment and that ranks quite high in terms of the preferred characteristic of a motorcycle for a lot of buyers. There’s no surprise then, that Bajaj has been getting good sales numbers from the Avenger.The Avenger comes with a 150cc engine at its heart. There’s also the bright chrome-filled ‘Cruiser 220’ and the handsome ‘Street 220’ variants available for a premium which come with a 220cc engine.Suzuki Motorcycles is the maker of the likes of legendary motorcycles like the Hayabusa and the GSX-R1000, and from its stable, comes the Gixxer. That’s quite a lot of expectations to live up to and the Suzuki Gixxer does that and more. Powered by a 155cc engine, the Gixxer delivers enough grunt and power to make your everyday commute pleasant and that’s not it, the bike has strong built quality and an impressive fit-finish throughout. To top it all, it has a very competitive starting price as well.There’s also the Suzuki Gixxer SF if you are one of those that preferred full-faired motorcycles over street naked and both of these models recently received the blessing of fuel-injection and rear disc brake variants. Something that we highly recommend going for.The Honda CB Hornet 160R is the second street-naked motorcycle to make it to our list and there’s a very good reason behind it – looks. Now, if you are spending this kind of money, you would want your motorcycle to look good and right now, there’s isn’t any better-looking street-naked motorcycle in this price segment. It is powered by a 162cc engine that delivers 15.5 horsepower and 14.8 Nm of torque which makes the bike feel quite punchy during those quick overtakes.It has a competetive starting price and there's also a variant with the ‘Combi-Brake System’ or CBS. What CBS does is that it applies both the brakes in a definitive ratio for efficient braking even when you are using just the front brakes, making it safer than the base variant as the chances of locking up a tyre under intense braking is lesser and the brake force is distributed. We recommend going for the CBS variant.TVS Motor Company’s Apache line-up has been built with the sole purpose of delivering performance on a budget. But given that there is an ever-increasing love for 200cc motorcycles in India, their offering in this segment right now is the Apache RTR 200 4V. We tested it out comprehensively during our review and found out that not only is it their best Apache yet, it is one of the best value for money offerings in India right now. It is available in several variants and as you go higher in the variant chain, you will get options like Pirelli Diablo Rosso II Tyres, dual-channel ABS and even a Slipper Clutch!. Inclusive of which, the bike will cost you around Rs 1 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi) and we recommend going for these add-ons as they not only improve the performance of the bike but also makes it safer under extreme scenarios.Wrapping up our list has to be the motorcycle that played a pivotal role in starting the trend towards street-naked motorcycles – the Yamaha FZ-S V 2.0. Over time, it has received updates in the form of new wheel design, split seats, a more chiseled bikini fairing, tank shrouds and optional ABS as well. The design of this motorcycle doesn't seem to age as the motorcycle is still one of the best looking street naked motorcycles and quite popular among those buyers looking to step up from their 100cc-110cc commuter.At the end of the day, all these motorcycles are really good at what they were intended to be. What it comes to down to is what kind of a riding experience that you are looking for and what your usage of the motorcycle is going to be. Do you agree with our list or have any suggestion? Make sure you put them in the comment section below.