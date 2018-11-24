English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Top 5 Motorcycles to Buy in India Under Rs 2 Lakh – Jawa, Royal Enfield, Bajaj and More
Here is a list of top 5 Bikes of 2018 under Rs 3 lakh in India.
Jawa (Image: Jawa Motorcycles)
When it comes to buying motorcycles in India, then more and more people are warming up to the idea of aggressive motorcycles. Especially, when it comes to motorcycles having engines of cubic capacity between 200cc-400c and are usually priced under the Rs 2 lakh mark. So what if you had a budget of about Rs 2 lakh and are in the market looking for your next motorcycle? Well, worry not as we have you covered. We have put together a list of our top five motorcycles that bring the best value for money within that budget and based on your requirements, could be the perfect choice for you. Keep in mind, though, that the list is in no particular order.
With that out of the way, let's get to the list.
1. Jawa
Jawa (Image: Jawa Motorcycles)
The new Jawa motorcycle gets a completely new frame, telescopic fork at the front and twin shock absorbers at the back with a gas-charged canister at the bottom. Braking is handled by a single disc brake at the front and a rear drum brake at the back. Therefore, the Jawa also gets a single-channel ABS unit in the front. The new Jawa motorcycle gets a rounded headlight, a curvy tank, spoke wheels and a flat seat. A 293cc liquid cooled single cylinder engine that powers the Jawa and Jawa Forty Two motorcycles. The new Jawa produces 27hp and 28Nm of peak torque and be mated to a 6-speed gearbox.
2. Bajaj Dominar 400
2018 Bajaj Dominar. (Image: Bajaj)
The flagship motorcycle by the Pune-based bike manufacturer is marketed by the company as a power cruiser but it has all the things that one could ask for in the price that the Dominar 400 is sold for. Powered by a 373.2cc DTS-i engine with six-speed transmission and slipper clutch, the Bajaj Dominar 400 comes with twin channel ABS. Dominar 400 is the only motorcycle in India to have a full LED mosaic headlamp with balanced white light and vertical AHO (Automatic Headlights On).
3. Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic Signals 350. (Image: Royal Enfield)
The Classic 350 is the most selling member of the Royal Enfield family. The bike utilizes single downtube chassis, using the engine as a stressed member and the bike gets telescopic suspension with 35mm forks at the front and twin gas charged shock absorbers at the back. The brake on offer is a 280mm disc brake at the front and there’s a 153mm drum brake at the back. The bike gets an analogue speedometer and lacks out the electronics. It is powered by a 346 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that produces 19.80 bhp of maximum power at 5,250 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque at 4000 rpm. The engine on the Royal Enfield Classic 350 is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.
4. KTM 250 Duke
KTM 250 Duke. (Photo Courtesy: KTM)
In this budget, you can get your hands on a KTM 250 Duke which sits between the KTM 200 Duke and the KTM 390 Duke. The 200 Duke still bears resemblance to the first generation of Dukes that came to India and that is something that might put you off of it. The Duke 390, on the other hand, sports the latest design language but it comes at a premium price tag. The 250 Duke, though, manages to combine the best of both – the latest design language with a marginally smaller engine which helps it achieve a lower price tag than the 390 Duke. It is powered by a 248cc single-cylinder engine, it delivers 29.6 bhp of power and 24 Nm of torque along with liquid cooling and a 6-speed gearbox.
5. Honda CBR 250R
Honda CBR 250R. (Image: Honda)
Unveiled at the Auto Expo 2018, the new Honda CBR 250R is powered by 249cc fuel-injected liquid-cooled engine that is now BS4 compliant. The engine produces 26bhp and 23 Nm of torque through a six-speed gearbox. Braking is delivered by a 296mm front disc and 220mm rear disc. The bike also gets a new LED headlamp along with body graphics as seen on the Hornet.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
