Top 5 Motorcycles to Buy in India Under Rs 4 Lakh – KTM, BMW, Bajaj and More

When it comes to buying motorcycles in India, then more and more people are warming up to the idea of bigger capacity motorcycles. Especially, when it comes to motorcycles having engines of cubic capacity between 200cc-400c and are usually priced under the Rs 4 lakh mark. So what if you had a budget of about Rs 4 lakh and are in the market looking for your next motorcycle? Well, worry not as we have you covered. We have put together a list of our top five motorcycles that bring the best value for money within that budget and based on your requirements, could be the perfect choice for you. Keep in mind, though, that the list is in no particular order.With that out of the way, let's get to the list.1. KTM 390 DukeThere's nothing quite like the KTM 390 Duke in the Indian motorcycle market, irrespective of the segment, and the reason is not only the fact that the 390 Duke's performance is far superior to anything else in its segment but in the hands of an experienced rider, the motorcycle can go toe to toe with even larger motorcycles while canyon carving or carrying insane speeds through corners on a race track. Add to that the comfort of a street-naked, as compared to a fully-faired motorcycle like the RC 390 which is a lot more demanding, and equipment like the digital instrument cluster, and it's enough to make the 390 Duke one of the first bikes that come mind when you think of buying a motorcycle within a budget of Rs 4 lakh.2. Bajaj Dominar 400If your riding is largely about sticking to the roads and want a more relaxed machine, then the Bajaj Dominar makes perfect sense. It comes with features like an all LED headlamp, LED tail lights, alloy wheels, disc brakes front and back, digital instrument cluster and ABS as an option – all of this in a very handsome-looking design. Its heart is borrowed from the KTM 390 Duke but has been re-tuned for a much more relaxed riding. So, the Bajaj Dominar checks off the three big boxes – design, rideability and features. All of this at a very competitive price tag not only makes the Dominar a great value for money option within its segment but a great option overall.3. TVS Apache RR 310It is the fastest Apache ever made and it comes with features like projector headlamps, LED tail lamps and is the culmination of 35 years of TVS’ racing history – and that shows the moment you approach the first corner on this bike. The Apache RR 310’s best feature is something that’s so essential to making motorcycling fun – handling. We had a go at it at the Chennai racetrack and boy was it a joy. And the best part is that the Apache does not compromise on everyday riding and practicality in order to achieve its performance capabilities.4. BMW G 310 GSThe sibling to the BMW G 310 R, the G 310 GS lies in a sweet spot. It does not have any direct competitor other than the Kawasaki Versys X-300 but that is way overpriced as it is over 1 lakh more expensive than the baby GS. There's the Royal Enfield Himalayan, but that simply doesn't pack the kind of punch to make the G 310 GS flinch. And even if you were to overlook the competition, the G 310 GS is still a very capable motorcycle. It comes with a 313cc single-cylinder engine that makes 33 bhp and 28 Nm of torque and a six-speed gearbox. While there are several parts similar to the TVS Apache RR 310, we can assure you that it feels completely different to ride. It is capable as a jhighway tourer with good refinement on offer and can also tackle some off-roading if you want to. Making it one of the most versatile names in this list.5. KTM RC 390The new KTM RC390 is the Austrian manufacturer’s flagship motorcycle in India. Looking similar to its predecessor, the bike comes with attractive bold and orange graphics along with LED DRLs, twin projector headlamps and LED tail lamps. Powered by a 373.3 cc single-cylinder liquid cooled fuel-injected engine, the bike can attain a top speed of 179 km/h. Add to that its gorgeous design and performance that can overshadow even the 390 Duke, well, it makes it the best performance machine in this budget.