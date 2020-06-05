Top 5 Motorcycles to Buy in India Under Rs 70,000: Honda Shine, Hero Splendor and More

With the Coronavirus lockdown easing across the country, the need to go places is coming back up. Be it for essentials or be it for work, people now need to commute and if we want to be safe amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, then the first and foremost thing that we need to do is maintain social distancing. As a result, travelling by public transport is not a preferred mode of transport anymore as people are looking for their own personal mobility vehicle. And let’s be honest, getting your hands on a two-wheeler is a lot easier than getting your hands on a brand new four-wheeler.

And in case you too are looking for a personal mobility vehicle and want to purchase a motorcycle to go around, then in order to help you make your decision faster, we have compiled a list of five motorcycles that you can buy that give you great value for your money while not being lavishly expensive.

Having said that, the list is in no particular order as the preference may vary from person to person. However, in our opinion, these are the motorcycles that you should be choosing from.

- TVS Radeon



2020 TVS Radeon BS6. (Photo: TVS)





The TVS Radeon is not only the most affordable motorcycle to make it to our list but it is also one of the best all-round packages that you can buy in the commuter segment. It is powered 109.7cc engine that makes 8.08 bhp of power and it comes with features like electric start, an optional 240mm front disc brake, 18-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres and headlamps with smart-looking LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL). It has a 10-litre fuel tank, has a wide seat and will cost you Rs 59,742 for the base edition and goes on to Rs 65,742 for the top-spec variant with disc brakes (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

- Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear



2020 Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear. (Photo: Bajaj)





In case your commutes are long in distance or in the duration that it takes to cover it, well, perhaps one of the best motorcycles that you can look for is the Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear. Yes, there is a more affordable Platina 100 too but we feel that spending that extra bit of cash on the H-Gear model delivers more value than the entry-level Platina. The Platina 110 H-Gear is powered by a 115.45cc engine that makes 8.6 PS of power and the “H-Gear” in its name stands for what Bajaj calls as the ‘Highway Gear. Tp put it in simple words, this motorcycle comes with a 5-speed gearbox as opposed to the 4-speed gearbox that other motorcycles in this segment get. As a result, when you are doing speeds of above 60 km/h, you can make use of the fifth gear which, as a result, keeps the engine RPM lower than what it would have been like in fourth gear. This helps in keeping vibrations at a minimum and thus resulting in a more comfortable highway-speed experience. On top of that, with the 110 H-Gear variant, you get a longer seat, 17-inch tubeless tyres, 11-litre fuel tank, an all-black colour theme and a semi-digital instrument cluster as well. This variant will cost you somewhere around Rs 60,000 (ex-showroom).

- Honda Shine



2020 Honda Shine. (Photo: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India)





Ever heard of the saying, “there is no replacement for displacement”? Well, if you believe in having a bigger engine then in this budget, and in this list, the biggest motorcycle that you can buy is the Honda Shine. This comes with a 124cc engine that makes 10.5 hp which alone can be a big enough reason to choose this over the rest of the options. Recently, the motorcycle got an impressive overhaul as it was updated to meet the now mandatory BS-VI emission norms and as part of that, it was also given the ‘silent-start’ system that all new Honda two-wheelers are getting. What this does is that it uses the alternator to start the motorcycle which basically means, the start procedure is a lot quieter than you would expect. On top of that, the motorcycle also gets features like fuel injection, long seat, 18-inch tubeless tyres, an optional 240mm disc brake at the front, engine start/stop switch, a DC headlamp for constant illumination and is priced at Rs 67,857 for the drum brake variant and Rs 72,557 for the disc brake variant (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). Yes, you will have to stretch your budget a little to get this motorcycle but given what all it offers and the competitive pricing, you might want to consider buying a 125cc motorcycle.

- Hero Passion Pro



2020 Hero Passion Pro. (Photo: Hero MotoCorp)





By now you might have been seeing that the motorcycles available in your budget look kind of commuter-y and bland in some ways, and if that is what you think and want something more eye-catchy, then you can look at the Hero Passion Pro. Recently, Hero MotoCorp gave the Passion Pro a significant update and it now comes with trendy colour options that make it stand out of the crowd. But is not only visual updates that Hero MotoCorp has given on the new Passion Pro, as there is a new chassis lying underneath that has improved the ride quality a lot over the older model. This is powered by a 113cc engine that makes 9 hp and gets features like a trendy taillight design and a semi-digital instrument cluster. You also get 18-inch wheels, 10-litre fuel tank and an optional 240mm disc brake at the front. It is priced at Rs 65,740 for the drum brake variant and Rs 67,940 for the disc brake variant (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

- Hero Splendor iSmart



2020 Hero Splendor iSmart. (Photo: Hero MotoCorp)





You cannot talk about commuter motorcycles and not include a Hero Splendor in that list because the build quality, reliability and the shared user experience of this motorcycle is perhaps the widest spread all across the country. However, while Hero MotoCorp still sells the conventional Splendor that we are all used to seeing on our roads, we decided to go with the iSmart version because not only does it look more up to date and modern, it also gets Hero MotoCorp’s i3s technology. What this technology does is that it kills the engine when the motorcycle is left at idle for a few seconds and starts it back up the moment you pull in the clutch. This process is so seamless that it is not bothersome at all and you get used to it very quickly. And above all, this makes the Splendor iSmart the most fuel-efficient motorcycle that money can buy in India. So without a doubt, for those wanting to get an economical running cost out of their motorcycle, this is the one to go for. It is powered by a 113.2 cc engine that makes 9bhp and gets features like fuel injection, electric start, optional 240mm disc brake at the front, 18-inch tubeless tyres and a 9.5-litre fuel tank. The Hero Splendor iSmart is priced at Rs 67,900 for the disc brake variant (ex-showroom, Delhi).

