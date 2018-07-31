English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Top 5 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Alternates Under Rs 2 Lakh: Bajaj Dominar, Yamaha FZ25 and More
Want a motorcycle within a budget of Rs 2 lakh and something that stands out of the crowd and is not the Royal Enfield Classic 350? Here's a list of motorcycles that you can consider.
Royal Enfield Classic 350. (Image: Royal Enfield)
Loading...
There are more motorcycles in the sub-Rs 2 lakh segment than ever but there's hardly any motorcycle which has managed to create a fan following for itself like the Royal Enfield Classic 350. But what if you were looking for an alternate with roughly the same budget and want a motorcycle that lets you stand out of the crowd? We list down the five that you should consider.
Also, keep in mind that the list contains several different styles and kinds of motorcycles which may or may not cater to everyone and hence, the list is in no particular order. With that out of the way, let's get to it.
1. Bajaj Dominar 400
Bajaj Dominar 400. (Photo Courtesy: Bajaj)
If high capacity engines are your thing and you want something a bit peppier than the Royal Enfield Classic 350, then you need to look at the Bajaj Dominar 400. The rivalry between the two motorcycles is no secret especially given the series of potshots that Bajaj has taken on the Royal Enfield since its launch. That aside, originally termed as a sports-cruiser, the Bajaj Dominar 400 now comes with several aftermarket accessories that can be fitted from outside the dealership as well, allowing for riders to customise their bike as a proper cruiser with the addition of accessories like a wind deflector, luggage rack and panniers.
2. Yamaha FZ25
Yamaha FZ25. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
The bigger sibling to the now iconic Yamaha FZS, the Yamaha FZ25 manages to bring everything to the table that made the FZS a success. A comfortable riding style, good handling and good looks, all packed in a package that does not require you to break your bank in order to have one of your own. The Yamaha FZ25 is perhaps one of the best value for money street naked motorcycles on sale in India right now if you do not want over the top performance and simply require a bike for daily commutes.
3. TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is a street naked motorcycle for those who are looking for performance within a budget. One of the most accessible motorcycle in this list, the Apache 200 comes with a refined engine that packs a punch coupled to a slick gearbox and when you couple that with the grippy tyres on board and the race-derived chassis, you have a motorcycle that will make you want to carve corners a bit faster than usual whenever possible. There are several versions available to the RTR 200 but if you are looking at a budget of under Rs 2 lakh, then you can go for the top-spec race edition that comes with stylish body graphics, a small wind deflector and a slipper clutch.
4. KTM 250 Duke
KTM 250 Duke. (Photo Courtesy: KTM)
The KTM 390 Duke is one of the best value for money performance motorcycle not only in this budget but also in the Indian market overall. But then, it does come at a price tag that exceeds the budget we are looking at. Enter, the KTM 250 Duke. Powered by a 248cc single-cylinder engine, it delivers 29.6 bhp of power and 24 Nm of torque along with liquid cooling and a 6-speed gearbox. There's a huge 300mm disc brake at the front and a 230 mm disc brake at the back and has a kerb weight of just 161 kilos. Add to that the sharp styling and you have a motorcycle that not only talks the walk but walks the talk as well. The only let-down, if we have to nitpick, is that it gets the instrument cluster from the older generation of the 390 Duke and skips the fancy unit that the new 390 Duke gets.
5. Royal Enfield Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan Sleet. (Image: Royal Enfield)
So a street-naked motorcycle isn't your thing, and performance isn't your cup of tea and cruising on the highway all the time isn't that exciting either – and you still have Rs 2 lakh to spend? Well, the Royal Enfield Himalayan might just be the motorcycle for you. Yes, the engine feels a bit underpowered but still, there's nothing quite like the Royal Enfield Himalayan in the Indian market right now. If you want a smaller-capacity adventure tourer that is capable of tackling off-road while still being capable of being ridden at long distances and can do commutes daily, then the Himalayan offers unmatched value for money. The closest motorcycle that claims to offer the same experience as the Himalayan is the BMW G 310 GS, but that costs Rs 3.49 lakh ex-showroom. The latest generation of the Himalayan is now BS-IV compliant and a lot of issues from the initial models have been ironed out by the company and let's not forget, this is a motorcycle that can tackle more riding scenarios than any other Royal Enfield and is a Royal Enfield at the end of the day, so those looking to have an Enfiled in their garage have nothing to lose out on with this one.
Honorary mention: Yamaha YZF-R15
Yamaha YZF-R15 V3. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
So by now, we have told you about several alternatives which should be on the lines of your riding requirements that one might expect out of a Royal Enfield Classic 350. But, if you don't mind experimenting and want to have a taste of a proper sporty motorcycle that cuts no corners, then you can perhaps consider the Yamaha YZF-R15. On road, it will cost you about Rs 1.4 lakh depending on which state you are buying the R15 from and this allows you to ride like professional racers and learn so much on it as well. The riding stance is bang on for riding on a racetrack and you can carry corner speeds on the R15 that can out several bigger capacity motorcycles to shame. Yes, it is a lot different than the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the list of motorcycles listed above, but if you want to have the feeling of a sports bike within a budget of Rs 2 lakh, then the Yamaha R15 is your best bet.
Also Watch
Also, keep in mind that the list contains several different styles and kinds of motorcycles which may or may not cater to everyone and hence, the list is in no particular order. With that out of the way, let's get to it.
1. Bajaj Dominar 400
Bajaj Dominar 400. (Photo Courtesy: Bajaj)
If high capacity engines are your thing and you want something a bit peppier than the Royal Enfield Classic 350, then you need to look at the Bajaj Dominar 400. The rivalry between the two motorcycles is no secret especially given the series of potshots that Bajaj has taken on the Royal Enfield since its launch. That aside, originally termed as a sports-cruiser, the Bajaj Dominar 400 now comes with several aftermarket accessories that can be fitted from outside the dealership as well, allowing for riders to customise their bike as a proper cruiser with the addition of accessories like a wind deflector, luggage rack and panniers.
2. Yamaha FZ25
Yamaha FZ25. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
The bigger sibling to the now iconic Yamaha FZS, the Yamaha FZ25 manages to bring everything to the table that made the FZS a success. A comfortable riding style, good handling and good looks, all packed in a package that does not require you to break your bank in order to have one of your own. The Yamaha FZ25 is perhaps one of the best value for money street naked motorcycles on sale in India right now if you do not want over the top performance and simply require a bike for daily commutes.
3. TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is a street naked motorcycle for those who are looking for performance within a budget. One of the most accessible motorcycle in this list, the Apache 200 comes with a refined engine that packs a punch coupled to a slick gearbox and when you couple that with the grippy tyres on board and the race-derived chassis, you have a motorcycle that will make you want to carve corners a bit faster than usual whenever possible. There are several versions available to the RTR 200 but if you are looking at a budget of under Rs 2 lakh, then you can go for the top-spec race edition that comes with stylish body graphics, a small wind deflector and a slipper clutch.
4. KTM 250 Duke
KTM 250 Duke. (Photo Courtesy: KTM)
The KTM 390 Duke is one of the best value for money performance motorcycle not only in this budget but also in the Indian market overall. But then, it does come at a price tag that exceeds the budget we are looking at. Enter, the KTM 250 Duke. Powered by a 248cc single-cylinder engine, it delivers 29.6 bhp of power and 24 Nm of torque along with liquid cooling and a 6-speed gearbox. There's a huge 300mm disc brake at the front and a 230 mm disc brake at the back and has a kerb weight of just 161 kilos. Add to that the sharp styling and you have a motorcycle that not only talks the walk but walks the talk as well. The only let-down, if we have to nitpick, is that it gets the instrument cluster from the older generation of the 390 Duke and skips the fancy unit that the new 390 Duke gets.
5. Royal Enfield Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan Sleet. (Image: Royal Enfield)
So a street-naked motorcycle isn't your thing, and performance isn't your cup of tea and cruising on the highway all the time isn't that exciting either – and you still have Rs 2 lakh to spend? Well, the Royal Enfield Himalayan might just be the motorcycle for you. Yes, the engine feels a bit underpowered but still, there's nothing quite like the Royal Enfield Himalayan in the Indian market right now. If you want a smaller-capacity adventure tourer that is capable of tackling off-road while still being capable of being ridden at long distances and can do commutes daily, then the Himalayan offers unmatched value for money. The closest motorcycle that claims to offer the same experience as the Himalayan is the BMW G 310 GS, but that costs Rs 3.49 lakh ex-showroom. The latest generation of the Himalayan is now BS-IV compliant and a lot of issues from the initial models have been ironed out by the company and let's not forget, this is a motorcycle that can tackle more riding scenarios than any other Royal Enfield and is a Royal Enfield at the end of the day, so those looking to have an Enfiled in their garage have nothing to lose out on with this one.
Honorary mention: Yamaha YZF-R15
Yamaha YZF-R15 V3. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
So by now, we have told you about several alternatives which should be on the lines of your riding requirements that one might expect out of a Royal Enfield Classic 350. But, if you don't mind experimenting and want to have a taste of a proper sporty motorcycle that cuts no corners, then you can perhaps consider the Yamaha YZF-R15. On road, it will cost you about Rs 1.4 lakh depending on which state you are buying the R15 from and this allows you to ride like professional racers and learn so much on it as well. The riding stance is bang on for riding on a racetrack and you can carry corner speeds on the R15 that can out several bigger capacity motorcycles to shame. Yes, it is a lot different than the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the list of motorcycles listed above, but if you want to have the feeling of a sports bike within a budget of Rs 2 lakh, then the Yamaha R15 is your best bet.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
-
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Thursday 19 July , 2018 EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Thursday 12 July , 2018 Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's Impromptu Performance on Popular Track My Name is Lakhan Goes Viral; Watch
- Karman Thandi Cracks Top-200, Sets New Target of 150 by Year-end
- Kapil Dev is Not Alone. A List of Cricketers Who Have Represented Their Country in Other Sports
- Honor 9N First Flash Sale Today on Flipkart With 'Buy One Get One' Offer And More
- Stuart Broad Admits Hectic Schedule May Force Rotation of Fast Bowlers in India Series
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...