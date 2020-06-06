Top 5 Scooters to Buy Under Rs 70,000 in India: Honda Activa, TVS Ntorq and More

As the government begins relaxing lockdown, automakers are resuming operations at their manufacturing plants as well as dealerships. Since the pandemic gripped ourselves, the sentiment towards using public transport has grown weak, this is backed by several research studies as well. Hence, if you are one among them and are out in the market looking for a new scooter, here are the top 5 options under Rs 70,000 in India.

1. Hero Pleasure+

Price: Rs 55,600 (ex-showroom)

The new Pleasure+ 110 packs ships with a retro design and potent performance. It is powered by a new 110cc engine that produces a power output of 8 bhp at 7500 rpm, and a torque of 8.7 Nm at 5500 rpm.

The Pleasure+ 110 carries the right balance of modern and vintage appeal with design elements like a new retro front, sleek rear tail lamp and a dual texture seat

Keeping the convenience and safety aspects in focus, the scooter offers features like a USB charger located accessibly close to the front pocket, LED boot lamp, Integrated Braking System and a new backlit Speedometer with Fuel and Side Stand Indicator.

2. TVS Ntorq 125

Price: Rs 66,885 (ex-showroom)

The TVS Ntorq crashed the Indian 125-cc party screaming affordability. Soon after its introduction, the Ntorq 125 climbed up the charts proving to be one of the most popular offerings in its respective segment.

The scooter came with a peppy engine with power that could take on the Vespas and Aprilias. However, its power plant was not the only aspect that contributed to its popularity. It garnered a massive positive response for its design and features on-board. While the list might be outdated among its most recent rivals, it arrived with an under-seat USB charging port, Bluetooth connectivity for mobile phones that could be used for navigation, calls and other functions.

Starting at Rs 66,885, the scooter is powered by a 124.8-cc engine that outputs 9.1bhp and 10.5Nm of torque.

3. Maestro Edge

Price: Rs 69,250 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

The Maestro Edge 125 BS-VI comes with a 125cc BS-VI Compliant Programmed Fuel Injection engine with ‘XSens Technology’ - delivering a power output of 9 BHP at 7000 RPM and torque-on-demand of 10.4 NM at 5500 RPM.

First, in the 125cc scooter segment, the Maestro Edge 125 BS-VI comes with an exclusive Prismatic Paint technology (Iridescent) – Prismatic Purple, which changes the shade with time. The Maestro Edge 125 BS-VI is available in two variants – Disc and Drum. The Signature LED insignia ensures an unmistakable presence.

TVS Jupiter. (Image source: TVS)

4. TVS Jupiter

Rs 61,449 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

As opposed to its major rivals in the market, the Jupiter is a comparatively new badge but has seen impressive popularity since its inception.

The scooter is powered by a 109.7cc, single-cylinder engine that 7.4hp at 7,000rpm and 8.4Nm of torque. When it comes to new features, it gets a USB charger, storage space in the front, and a tinted visor.

5. Honda Activa 6G

Price: Rs 64,464 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

The Honda Activa 6G speaks success in the scooter segment in India. The previous 5 generations of the motorcycle have set the benchmark bagging sales of nearly 2 lakh unit every month. In its sixth generation, the Activa became greener and more potent to retain its spot in the sales chart.

Starting at Rs 64,464 (ex-showroom, Delhi) the scooter is powered by a 110-cc engine that now comes with fuel injection. In its new-generation, the scooter is built on the same chassis that underpins the Activa 125.