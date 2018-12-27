Top 5 SUV and MPV of 2018: Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Creta and More

2018 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza AGS. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

2018 Hyundai Creta Facelift. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

Mahindra Marazzo MPV. (Image: Mahindra)

This is the 5th generation of Honda CR-V. (Image: Ayushmann Chawla/News18.com)

New Isuzu MU-X SUV. (Image: Isuzu)

It's no secret, the segment that has been gaining popularity the fastest in India has to be the SUV/MPV segment. And as a result, automakers tried to launch the new and updated SUVs in the Indian market to meet the increasing consumer's demand. 2018 witnessed the launch of some really good SUVs that can carry your family in comfort without burning a hole in your pocket and as the year is coming to an end we decided to compile a list of top 5 SUV/MPV launched in India in 2018. Keep in mind, though, that the list is in no particular order as the cars serve to a large number of people with varying requirements. With that out of the way, let's get started.Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) introduced its compact SUV Vitara Brezza this year with a new, enhanced look, and Auto Gear Shift (AGS) as an option. The exterior and interior features have been given a makeover, the new alloy wheels, in glossy black finish, add sportiness to the SUV's muscular wheel arches. The front chrome grille and back door chrome garnish have been made standard across all variants. The urban compact SUV's interiors have been refreshed with an all-black colour scheme and complementing accents. The car also won the award for the SUV/MPV of the year at the Tech and Auto Awards 2018.Hyundai also launched a facelift version of its most selling SUV Creta this year. Being a facelift, most of the changes include the addition of features and updates to the interiors and exterior design. New features on the 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift SUV includes cruise control, wireless charging, electric sunroof, 6-way electronically adjustable driver's seat and a wearable smart key band. Under the hood, the Hyundai Creta facelift carried the same 1.4-litre and 1.6-litre petrol and diesel units.The Marazzo is also the first Mahindra vehicle which has been co-developed by its Research Valley, in Chennai, and its North American Technical Centre. Furthermore, the design was done by Mahindra's Kandivali (Mumbai) design studio and Pininfarina. The MPV have an intimidating front look with shark-teeth like grille inserts, shark tail inspired tail lamps, shark fin antenna, futuristic purple color instrument cluster, leather interiors and an industry first surround cooling system. It also has a T-shaped center console, trapezoidal AC vents and 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that features Android Auto.The new Honda CR-V is rich in features and has a panoramic sunroof, a rear overhead cooling system for 2nd and 3rd-row passengers, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Smart Entry with push-button Start/Stop and many more such features. Honda has also added a diesel engine to the CR-V, which is a 1.6-litre i-DTEC Diesel Turbo engine developed under Earth Dreams Technology and produces 120PS at 4,000rpm and peak torque of 300Nm at 2,000rpm.The refreshed model of the mu-X now comes with sportier 'Lava Black' premium interior upholstery and quilted leather seats in the 7-seater SUV. The SUV is now comes with enhanced safety features including 6-Airbags and Hill Descent Control (HDC). The drivetrain is powered by a 3.0-litre legendary ISUZU 4JJ1 Diesel Engine which delivers a maximum power output of 130 kW (177 PS) and 390 Nm of torque. The new mu-X is available in both 4x2 and 4x4 variants with 5-speed sequential shift Automatic Transmission.