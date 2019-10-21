Top 5 SUV to Buy in India This Diwali: Hyundai Venue, Kia Seltos, MG Hector and More

As the festive season comes into full effect manufacturers are expecting a solace in terms of sales in Diwali. Like every other year, manufacturers are expecting a surge in sales in light of the festivities, however, due to a prolonged slump that entered its 11th month in September, the industry is banking heavily on Diwali for a positive turn.

Hence here are top 5 SUVs that you buy this Diwali.

Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue gets a long list of features including an electric sunroof, cruise control, voice recognition, rear AC vents, glove box cooling and more. It also gets first-in-segment features like a wireless charger, air purifier, HD display screen, wheel air curtains, Arkamys Sound and more. Furthermore, the Venue is also India’s first connected SUV with the Hyundai Blue Link technology which gets 33 connected car features out of which 10 are India-specific features.

The Hyundai Venue SUV comes with Hyundai’s first model in India to offer in-house developed 7-Speed and an automatic gearbox with DCT technology. The Venue also gets 6-speed and 5-speed manual transmissions. Another first from Hyundai is the 1.0-Litre Kappa Turbocharged GDI Petrol Engine. Apart from this, the Brezza rival will also get the 1.2-litre Kappa Petrol and 1.4 L Diesel Engine. Prices for the Venue starts at Rs 6.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia Seltos

The car comes equipped with the UVO connect, a connected car technology which offers an array of convenience and safety features. The UVO boasts 37 smart features under five distinct categories i.e. Navigation, Safety and Security, Vehicle Management, Remote Control and Convenience. It will be free for the first three years for its users.

The Kia Seltos is available in two trims - GT line, catering to performance enthusiasts and Tech line that is aimed at families. Under the hood, it hosts the 3rd generation Smartstream engine that comes in three variants: 1.5 Petrol, 1.5 Diesel and the first in segment 1.4 Turbo Petrol. The engines will be mated to 3 automatic transmission options – 7DCT, IVT, and 6 AT along with 6 speed Manual Transmission. Prices for the Seltos begins at Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Hector

MG Hector boasts of many first-in-class features like a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, internet, AI-based online navigation and voice recognition, TPMS and more. Other attractive features include LED headlights, remote car operation, a 10.4-inch touch screen system, panoramic sunroof etc. Safety features like front and rear disc brakes, ESP, TCS, hill-hold control and vehicle stability management are standard across all variants.

The MG Hector can be availed in both petrol and diesel guise. The diesel engine produces 170hp and 350Nm of peak torque. The diesel variant is available with only available with a six-speed manual transmission. In addition to this, MG also offers an optional 48V mild-hybrid tech that adds 20 Nm to the existing torque figures. Prices for the Hector starts at Rs 12.48 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XUV300

The Mahindra XUV300 comes fully loaded with new age features as on its elder sibling the XUV500. The car gets a touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, sunroof, leather upholstery, cruise control and dual-zone climate control. It also gets reverse camera display with guidelines, push-button start, engine idling stop and segment-first features like heated ORVMs.

Under the hood, Mahindra XUV300 gets both petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre petrol engine produces 110bhp and churns out 200Nm of peak torque. The 1.5-litre diesel engine produces 115bhp and churns out massive 300Nm of torque. The engines come mated to 6-speed manual transmission. The car will have 3 variants (W4, W6 & W8 ) and 1 optional pack (W8 (O). Prices begin at Rs 8.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Harrier

The Tata Harrier ships with a 7-inch TFT MID coloured screen inside the cabin. On the outside, it gets automatic headlamps, automatic wipers, LED DRLs, projector headlamps, automatic wipers, LED DRLs, projector headlamps, LED tail lamps, 14 function ESP and multi-driving modes that tweak the power output of the engine according to the road conditions.

At the heart of it, the Harrier carries a 2.0-litre KRYOTEC engine, sourced from Fiat. In the Harrier, the engine churns out 138hp with 350Nm of torque. A six-speed manual transmission comes as standard throughout the range. The Tata Harrier starts at Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

