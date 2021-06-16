Top 5 SUVs You Can Buy With Sunroof in India - Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue and More

Offering premium features across the trim line as standard is a formidable affair for manufacturers operating in India. Why is that you ask? Because India, while being one of the biggest markets in the world is also home to a cost-conscious sentiment. Hence, a car with features that outweigh its cost makes up for the ultimate formula to be successful on our turf. And if we are talking specifics, then one of the features that are lately gaining immense popularity and is being demanded by numerous consumers is a sunroof. Now, combine this trend with India’s ever long romance with SUVs and you are looking at cars that are nothing short of winners. Hence, if you are in the market looking for your next SUV, that also happens to have a sunroof, then here are your top 5 most affordable options.

Hyundai Venue

Starting with one of Hyundai’s most promising products, the Venue. The Venue comes packed with a host of features that includes an electronic sunroof. The SX Plus and the SX(O) variants cane be availed with the feature.

The two variants come with two engine options including a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that delivers 118bhp and 172Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that outputs 99bhp and 240Nm of torque. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol is mated to a sole Dual Clutch Transmission, while the diesel can be availed with either a 6-speed manual or iMT.

Hyundai Venue. (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Other features that adds to the list includes eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, automatic climate control with rear AC vents and more. As for safety and convenience, the Venue will get six airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors with camera, electronic stability control, hill launch assist and more.

Mahindra XUV300. (Image source: Mahindra)

Mahindra XUV300

The Mahindra XUV300 made the headlines for its 5-star NCAP safety ratings. However, there is much more to it than that. The car gets a sunroof in the top-rung W8 (O) variant with prices starting at Rs 11.47 lakh (ex-showroom).

This particular variant comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine that delivers 109bhp and 200Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that outputs 115bhp and 300Nm of torque.

Other features in the XUV300 comes in the form of a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and BlueSense technology, cruise control, steering-mounted controls, dual-zone automatic climate control, push-button start-stop, and an auto-dimming IRVM.

Tata Nexon. (Photo: Tata Motors)

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon is another homegrown badge that has gained immense popularity in India. A sunroof can be availed on the car at XM (S) variant that begins at Rs 8.68 lakh (ex-showroom). This is also the most affordable option on this list.

In terms of powertrain, the car comes with an option of two 1.2-litre petrol engine delivering 118bhp and 170Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre oil burner that produces 108bhp and 260Nm of torque.

Alongside a sunroof, you get a revised instrument cluster with an all-digital readout. The floating infotainment screen gets mobile connectivity features as well. Apart from the new upholstery, Nexon’s updated cabin also packs in new equipment to get it up to the mark with the competition. This includes a sunroof, fast mobile charger, rain-sensing wipers and cruise control to name a few.

Hyundai Creta. (Photo: Hyundai)

Hyundai Creta

Venue’s elder sibling, Creta is a star performer for Hyundai. The high number of sales that the car rakes in each month is a testimony of its viability among its rivals. In this list, the Creta stands as the most expensive, one but the car more than just makes up for it with its driving dynamics and a feature list that is filled to the brim.

The sunroof in the car comes with two variants including the SX and SX (O). Prices for which starts at Rs 13.69 lakh. There are two powertrain options on offer including 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel unit. The petrol unit delivers 113bhp and 144Nm of torque while the diesel version produces 113bhp and 250Nm of torque.

Apart from a panoramic sunroof, the car gets wireless charging, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, a 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car tech.

2021 Kia Sonet. (Image source: Kia India)

Kia Sonet

The answer to the question of whether the Sonet shares the same lineage as the Venue is yes. But the reason the car even made it to this list is that there is much more to it.

The sunroof of on the car is available on the HTX and the GTX variant, prices of which starts from Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). With a sunroof, the car can be bought in a 1.5-litre diesel engine outputting 99bhp and 240Nm of torque and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that outputs 118bhp and 172Nm of torque.

In addition to the sunroof, the Sonet comes with a pretty exhausting list of features as well. There is a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, UVO connectivity, sunroof, ventilated front seats, LED sound mood lighting, drive and traction modes, wireless charging with cooling function, and an air purifier. In its recent update, the car has also got paddle shifters behind the steering wheel.

