Top 5 Tips and Tricks to Keep Your Car Ready for Monsoon Season: Wipers, Electricals, Tyres and More

The monsoon season is upon us and with that, it is time for us to look after our cars and have them ready for the rainy season. Even more so this time around as, due to the Covid-19 lockdown, our cars have been standing idle. So, what are the things that you can do to make sure your car is ready for Monsoon?

We tell you our top five tips.

1. Wipers

Visibility is your friend during the monsoon season because, unsurprisingly, you need to look where you are going. And to do that during the monsoon, well, you need to take care of your wiper blades. They tend to get hard and brittle over time and that not only gives you poor cleaning when it rains but it could also damage your windshield. So make sure you give that a check, maybe try cleaning your windshield with it once to see how it goes. If you don’t find it to be satisfactory, get them replaced. Also, while you’re at it, top up the washer fluid too.

2. Tyres

The next thing we need to look at is the tyres. Now, good tyres are important in every weather and driving conditions but even more so when it rains. Have you noticed those grooves on the tyres? Well, they are meant to ward off excess water from the tyres and help you maintain a prominent contact patch between the tyre rubber and the road below. This, as you would think, is important because it helps you turn and it helps you brake. So a worn-out tyre without proper grooves will mean that in emergency braking scenarios or during sharp turns, your car won’t stop or turn easily and that can crucial in a life or death situation. So if you’ve been planning to change those tyres, now is the time to do so.

3. Brakes

Speaking of emergency scenarios, brakes are extremely important too. They work hand in hand with the quality of tyres your car has and your tyres are going to be as good as your brake pads when you really need them to perform. So make sure you get that checked and replaced if need be.

4. Electricals

It is important to check your electricals, whether everything is working or not, especially since now most of our cars have been standing idle for months. So just check whether all your lights, blinkers, fog lamps, headlamps, and all of that is working properly. While you’re at it, also check the battery condition because, during the monsoon, you will be using the electrical components like these lights and wipers a lot more.

5. Pre-Monsoon Service

A lot of people have the same concern as you when the monsoon approaches and in order to meet that demand almost every automaker comes out with a pre-monsoon service package which focuses exactly at the things that need to be checked for the rainy season. Now the checks that we mentioned are important but it is always advisable to just visit a professional if you can, as they would have a more comprehensive checklist and the right tools to perform that check properly and do the service work required.

So there you have it, these are our tips for the upcoming monsoon season. So grab your umbrella, pop it into the car and be ready for the rainy day.