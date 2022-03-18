Top 5 Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars in India: Baleno CNG, New-gen Vitara Brezza and More

After two years marred with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the auto market is finally looking to see some positive trends in 2022. And one of India’s biggest carmakers, Maruti Suzuki doesn’t want to let go of this chance to capture the market.

Maruti recently unveiled a facelifted version of its popular hatchback offering Baleno and is slated to launch more new cars in the Indian market this year. By upgrading almost all the current models, Maruti Suzuki looks set to revamp its product line completely in 2022.

Here’s a list of Maruti Suzuki cars expected to hit the market this year.

Ertiga Facelift

An updated Ertiga could be among the first launches by Maruti Suzuki in 2022. The mid-cycle updated version of Ertiga has already been spied testing on roads and if all goes well, the car could well be launched by mid-2022. Retaining the current design language, the new Ertiga could arrive with a series of upgrades under the skin. While the engine is likely to be left unchanged, we can expect an automatic transmission offering.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG

Maruti Suzuki is likely to begin offering factory fitted CNG kits on its Nexa cars with the launch of the CNG variant of its successful hatchback, Baleno. This will be the first time that the company will be unveiling a CNG variant of its 1.2 litres K12N engine. With CNG on offer, the power output of Baleno is likely to drop but the exact quantum is still now known. Maruti Suzuki is yet to make an official announcement on the launch of the CNG variant of Baleno.

Vitara Brezza

Matching up with the competition in the mid-size SUV segment. Maruti is all set to unveil the new-gen version of the Brezza. The test mules of the car have already spied testing on roads. The SUV is expected to come loaded with a host of new features adding to comfort and convenience. The vehicle could also be offered with a mild hybrid version to offer added over its 1.5-litre petrol variant

XL6 Facelift

A facelifted version of Maruti’s MPV offering XL6 is also likely to hit the market in the latter part of this year. The car is expected to be loaded with a new set of features along with re-touches on the exteriors. The XL6 facelift is likely to come with a revised front end featuring a new grille and bumper designs. Speculations suggest that MPV could also come with a choice between a six and seven-seat version.

Alto New-Gen

Based on the company’s Heartect platform, a new-gen version of Maruti Suzuki Alto is slated to hit the Indian market in 2022. The new-gen car is expected to come with an improved interior along with a plus in size. Equipped with the option of automatic transmission, the new Alto is expected to be powered by the 1.0 lite K10C three-cylinder Dualjet engine that we have previously seen on Celerio.

Apart from the above-mentioned cars, Maruti Suzuki is also expected to unveil a CNG variant of the Swift hatchback and take on the mid-size SUV segment with the launch of a car that the company is developing in collaboration with Toyota.

