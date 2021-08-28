Top 5 Upcoming Motorcycles in India: Bajaj Pulsar 250F, New TVS Apache RR310 and More

As we brace for the upcoming festivities, auto manufacturers are banking on the increase in sales to revive itself from the slump induced by the lockdown in several states. In a climate where public transport is being frowned upon for being unsafe, cheap modes of private transport such as two-wheelers are gaining popularity. Two-wheeler manufacturers have understood the demand and are tapping into it by introducing new products in the country. Hence, here are 5 new products that will make its debut this year.

1) New Royal Enfield Classic 350

The Classic 350 is Royal Enfield’s best-selling model. The moniker is set to undergo a generation change soon. The next-generation Classic 350 has been spied multiple times now, and is expected to launch around mid-2021. In its updated avatar, the bike will get the same engine as Meteor 350 – a 349cc, air/oil-cooled, a single-cylinder unit that outputs 20.4 PS and 27 Nm.

2) New TVS Apache RR 310

TVS was expected to bring out the updated Apache RR310 earlier this year, but that got delayed. We expect the new Apache RR310 to make its way to our market very soon, likely in the coming weeks. The changes expected on the updated model include adjustable front suspension and better engine refinement. The engine and power figures will likely remain unchanged.

3) Royal Enfield 650 Cruiser

It has been almost a year since we have started spotting spy pictures of a new Royal Enfield cruiser. This upcoming RE cruiser will be powered by a 650cc parallel-twin engine producing 47.65 PS and 52 Nm of torque, the same as the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT650. We expect the motorcycle to arrive in our market towards the end of this year.

4) Bajaj Pulsar 250F

The Pulsar 250F is expected to arrive with a single-cylinder unit that is likely to be air and oil-cooled. The motor powering the machine is speculated to be paired with a speed transmission that might have power output between the range of 20.4hp/18.5Nm to 27hp/23.5 Nm. While the picture about the pricing can only be confirmed after the final launch, interested buyers can expect it to come at a starting price tag of Rs 1.4 lakh (ex-showroom). After launch, the Bajaj Pulsar 250F will be up and against rivals like KTM Duke 250, Suzuki Gixxer 250SF and many others.

5) CFMoto 650 GT

CFMoto recently teased the 650GT in India, which hints at a launch very soon. The motorcycle is powered by a 649cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin motor, which generated 62.54 PS and 58.5 Nm in its BS4 guise. The power figures of the BS6 model are yet to be revealed.

