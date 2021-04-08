Top 5 Upcoming Motorcycles You Can Buy in India in April 2021: Suzuki Hayabusa, Triumph Trident

If you share our passion for bikes, then the month of April is sure to delight you with some of the most anticipated bike launches. From the iconic Suzuki Hayabusa that is returning in the new avatar to the Triumph Trident, brand’s smallest bike yet, a wide array of products are waiting to be launched this month. We bring you a list of top 5 such motorcycles to buy in India in April with all the latest specifications and details.

Italian motorcycle manufacturer Aprilia hit the headlines this year with the launch of its SXR 160. The scooter will sport an attractive design and is expected to run on a 125-cc engine. The motor will churn out a power of 9.92 hp and 9.7 Nm of peak torque. The pricing of the vehicle is expected to be slightly above 1 lakh rupees.

Chennai headquartered motorcycle manufacturer TVS has remained consistent about upgrading its portfolio of bike offerings. Continuing its legacy, the company will be unveiling the newest variant of its popular Apache RR 310 bike and motorcycle enthusiasts can't wait to get their hands on it.

The decision by Suzuki to discontinue its legendary Hayabusa series came as a major setback to millions of fans. The Japanese automaker however is now all set to launch the latest version of Hayabusa this month. The company has already released a teaser of the bike which will deliver an impressive 190hp of power and a maximum torque of 150Nm. The upcoming third-generation Hayabusa will feature a 1340 cc liquid-cooled, in-line four engine and is expected to incur a price tag of just under 20 lakh rupees.

Italian bike major Ducati will be launching its two bike models this month, Ducati Diavel and XDiave. The XDiavel will come as a belt-driven motorcycle while the Diavel will sport a chain-driven framework. The two bikes will pack in Testastretta DVT 1262 engine and will also feature a range of styling features.

Triumph will be unveiling its Trident 660 bike this month. The newest entrant from the UK based bike major is expected to be available at dealerships from April 6. Triumph has been known for making exceptional touring bikes, offering unparalleled comfort to riders during long rides.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here