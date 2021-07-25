Top 5 Upcoming SUV Launches Before Diwali 2021: Tata HBX, MG Astor and More

With the COVID-19 pandemic situation getting better, the auto market is slowly gaining back its lost momentum. Companies are also geared up with the scheduled launches of new products and the remaining part of 2021 could be exciting for the auto market. One of the segments which has gained a lot of popularity in recent times has been the SUV market and with the onset of mini-SUVs and cross overs, the section has just gone bigger. With a series of expected launches before Diwali, the option pool in this segment could get bigger for the buyers.

Here is a list of launches of SUVs that are expected to happen before Diwali:

As per the latest teaser video shared by Mahindra, the XUV 700 will also be getting a new advanced safety feature called Driver Drowsiness Detection.

Mahindra XUV 700

When it comes to SUVs, Mahindra has earned itself a reputation for delivering to customers’ expectations. The Indian manufacturer will be introducing its all-new Mahindra XUV 700 loaded with features that include auto booster headlamp, panoramic sunroof, smart door handles, safety alerts and driver drowsiness detection. While the official date of launch has not been confirmed by the company yet, spy shots of test vehicles were shared online by several people. The XUV 700 will be available in 2-litre turbo petrol and 2.2-litre turbo diesel engines with the option of manual and automatic transmission

The Tata HBX will sit a rung below the Nexon in Tata’s lineup. (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Tata HBX

Tata has tried to emphasise its market presence with the launch of several new cars in recent years and another addition to the list could be HBX mini-SUV, which is expected to arrive soon. Based on Tata’s ‘ALFA’ platform, the mini SUV is likely to be powered by a 1.2 litre NA petrol engine that produces 86 PS of power with 113Nm of peak torque. While the company is yet to give out details about the looks and design, several spy shots of the HBX mini from its test runs were shared online by people.

Volkswagen is ready with its product offensive for the year 2021 and it is going to be all about SUVs - four of them to be specific. But the SUV leading the charge is the one that has been made for India, the Volkswagen Taigun. The German automaker has unveiled the SUV in its production form after unveiling the concept last year at the 2020 Auto Expo. While they have not released images of the interiors of the SUV, we decided to put together all the images of the Taigun in one place, including those of the Taigun concept, to give you a thorough idea of what the car is like. (Photo: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen Taigun

Volkswagen is also expected to introduce its mid-size SUV Taigun in the Indian market. The SUV will be based on the same platform MQB A0 IN that featured the recently launched Skoda Kushaq. The two SUVs share the same engine setups that include 1 Litre TSI petrol and a 1.5-litre TSI petrol option. While the engine configuration on Taigun is the same as Kushaq, the vehicle will arrive with several distinctions when it comes to looks and other convenience features.

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

One of the most popular SUVs on the Indian roads, Mahindra Bolero is also expected to get a newer variant named Bolero Neo Plus. It is expected to be a 9-seater SUV that will sport a longer dimension than the recently launched Bolero Neo. The vehicle was previously expected to be launched as Mahindra TUV 300 Plus. In terms of configuration, the Bolero Neo Plus is expected to arrive with a 2.2-litre turbo diesel variant paired with a 6-speed manual transmission gearbox.

MG Astor

MG Motor is also planning to expand its presence in the Indian market with the launch of a new midsize SUV that is expected to be named the ‘Astor’. While the company is keeping the details of the launch and SUV’s feature under wrap, MG Astor is available in two engine options in the international market that include a 1.5L NA Petrol engine with 115 PS of power and 150 Nm of peak torque along with the second option of 1.0L turbo petrol engine producing maximum output of 112 PS and 112 Nm torque.

