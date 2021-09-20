Top 5 Upcoming SUV to Launch in India in 2021: Tata Punch, Citroen C3, MG Astor and More

With the COVID-19 pandemic situation getting better, the auto market is slowly gaining back its lost momentum. Companies are also geared up with the scheduled launches of new products and the remaining part of 2021 could be exciting for the auto market. One of the body types which has gained a lot of popularity in recent times is the SUV market and with the onset of mini-SUVs and cross overs, the section has just gone bigger. With a series of expected launches around Diwali, the option pool in this segment could get bigger for the buyers. Here is a list of launches of SUVs that are expected to happen this year around Diwali 2021:

Mahindra XUV 700

When it comes to SUVs, Mahindra has earned itself a reputation for delivering to customers’ expectations. The Indian manufacturer will be launching its all-new Mahindra XUV 700 loaded with features that include auto booster headlamp, panoramic sunroof, smart door handles, safety alerts and driver drowsiness detection. While the official date of launch has not been confirmed by the company yet, Mahindra has already revealed the prices for few variants giving us an understanding of the segmentation. It starts at Rs 11.99 Lakh for the MX version with 5 seater, manual configuration, while there’s also AX variants offering autonomous driving among other features.

Tata Punch

Tata has tried to emphasise its market presence with the launch of several new cars in recent years and another addition to the list is the Punch mini-SUV, which is expected to arrive soon. Based on Tata’s ‘ALFA’ platform, the mini SUV is likely to be powered by a 1.2 litre petrol engine that produces 86 PS of power with 113Nm of peak torque. While the company is yet to give out details about features and mechanicals, company has already revealed the design of the upcoming SUV which was earlier called H2X/ HBX. It will compete against Mahindra KUV 100. Expected price is from Rs 5-8 Lakh.

Volkswagen Taigun

Volkswagen is all set to introduce its mid-size SUV Taigun in the Indian market on September 23. The SUV is based on the MQB A0 IN platform that featured the recently launched Skoda Kushaq. The two SUVs share the same engine setups that include 1.0-litre TSI petrol and a 1.5-litre TSI petrol options. While the engine configuration on Taigun is the same as Kushaq, the vehicle has several distinctions when it comes to looks and other convenience features. VW says they have already received over 10,000 bookings ahead of the launch and is expected to price the SUV between Rs 10-16 Lakh.

MG Astor

MG Motor will be expanding its presence in the Indian market with the launch of a new midsize SUV that is called ‘Astor’. While the company has revealed most of the features of the Astor including industry first AI Bot and segment first Level 2 Autonomous Driving, apart from other features like panoramic sunroof and 10.1-inch infotainment system, mechanical details of the SUV has been kept under wrap. It is expected that MG Astor will be available in two engine options that include a 1.5L Petrol engine with 115 PS of power and 150 Nm of peak torque along with the second option of 1.0L turbo petrol engine producing maximum output of 112 PS and 112 Nm torque. Pricing is expected to be between Rs 10-16 Lakh.

Citroen C3

Citroen has unveiled the C3 compact SUV in India and joins the hotly contested segment rivalling the likes of Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon among others. The car comes as the French manufacturer’s second offering in India after the C5 Aircross SUV. The C3 is already available in international markets like Europe, and Latin America, and the Indian C3 is aligned with Latin America C3, more than the European C3. When launched in Q1 2022, the Citroen C3’s price is expected to be in the range of Rs 8-13 lakh.

