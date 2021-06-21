Top 5 Upcoming SUVs in India That You Need to Look Out For: Skoda Kushaq, Tata HBX and More

The SUV market in India has expanded rapidly in recent years. Between 2018 and 2019, Indians purchased 21% more SUVs than the prior year. The ever-increasing demand for high-riding cars has prompted manufacturers to work on launching new and more inexpensive SUVs in the nation on a regular basis. Many factors contribute to the increased number of SUV vehicles in India.

SUV vehicles, for example, can negotiate even the most difficult terrains. Furthermore, they are seen as safer than hatchbacks and sedans. SUVs are the preferred vehicle for owners who live in flood-prone areas of India.

Have a look at our list of top 5 SUVs that are scheduled to be released in India this year:

1. Skoda Kushaq

Skoda has unveiled the production-ready prototype of the Kushaq, the vehicle that will serve as the Czech automaker's debut into the mid-size SUV sector. The Kushaq will be the carmaker's first made-in-India SUV, and it will go live for sale inthe market on June 28. The Skoda Kushaq's entry-level versions will be powered by a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder TSI turbo petrol engine delivering 115 PS and 175 Nm.

2. Volkswagen Taigun

According to gaadiwaala, Volkswagen will soon unveil its own mid-size SUV built on the same MQB A0 IN chassis as the Skoda Kushaq. The SUV dubbed the Taigunwill be available with the same 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI engines as its cousin, as well as characteristics such as a touchscreeninfotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, connected-car tech, fully automated environment control, an electric sunroof, ambient lighting, all-LED exterior lighting, LED DRLs, and a multi-function instrument cluster.

3. Mahindra XUV700

The XUV700 has been spotted on test run several times previously, and its official appearance is likely to be out in the following months. Previous spy images of the vehicle indicated that it would have a free-standing dual-screen dashboard with a computerized instrument panel and a big touchscreen infotainment system, an automatic parking brake with automatic hold, a panoramic sunroof, and other features.

4. 7-seat Compass

Jeep is working on a three-row version of the Compass, and disguised test mules of the SUV have been spotted on test many times in recent months. While the SUV has been internally designated H6, fresh rumours indicate that the production-ready version of the SUV may be called 'Commander.'

5. Tata HBX

Tata Motors also intends to offer a compact SUV in the Indian market in the near future. This next vehicle, codenamed 'HBX,' is built on the brand's ALFA platform, which also supports the Altroz hatchback. According to rumours, the HBX will be powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine producing 86 PS and 113 Nm. A 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT are expected transmission possibilities.

