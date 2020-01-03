Top 5 Upcoming SUVs to Launch in 2020: Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and More

Keep the imminent slowdown in sales aside, and the Indian automotive market saw a fair share of new models in the year 2019. New entrants such as MG Motor and Kia took the market by storm by recording outstanding sales since its entry. Most of the action last year took place in the hotly-contested SUV segment that saw a few new models that performed outright well. However, as the industry hopes for a revival in 2020, here is a list of SUVs that will arrive this year.

2020 Hyundai Creta (ix25).

Hyundai Creta or ix25

Hyundai is all set to introduce the new-gen Creta at the 2020 Auto Expo in February. The car was launched last year in China at a starting price of Rs 10.6 lakh. While we are dark on details about the features that will make its way to India, the car was launched with an all-new 1.5-litre petrol engine coupled with CVT (continuously variable transmission). CVT helps make the engine of the car more efficient. The current model of Hyundai Creta comes with 1.6-litre coupled with a 6-speed automatic transmission.

The front of the 2020 Hyundai Creta sports a bold grille. Another unique feature about Hyundai ix25 is its split headlamp setup that is bordered with LED DRLs or day-light running lamps which is divided in three parts.

From the side, the ix25 sports sharp creases which give it somewhat look similar to the current model. The car comes powered with split-type tail lamps. As for the interior, the 2020 Hyundai Creta looks trendier as compared to the current model and the cabin in more equipped. The USP is the latest 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment unit that adorns the dashboard. The car also features a 360-degree camera system.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Petrol

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza was launched in 2016 and quickly became the best-selling offering in its segment. The car soon climbed up to be the company's cash cow but was available with just diesel powertrains. This meant an inevitable end ahead of the upcoming BS-VI norms. However, in light of the same, Maruti Suzuki will be launching the petrol version of the Vitara Brezza before the new emission norms come into effect in April this year. Apart from the mechanical revisions, the mid lifecycle will also bring a new twin-slat chrome grille, reworked bumper with a brushed aluminium insert and revised fog lamps. The headlamps also receive tweaks and get new LED DRLs and could be upgraded to LED bulbs as well.

MG ZS Electric SUV

After the success of Hector in India, MG is geared up to set its foot in the electric vehicles segment in India with the ZS electric SUV. We recently got our hands on one and came back mighty impressed with what it brings on the table. MG has equipped the ZS with a 44.5kWh battery pack that supplies 143PS and 353Nm of torque to a three-phase permanent magnet synchronous motor at the front-wheel. MG claims a 0-100 kmph in 8.5 seconds.

When plugged into a 15-ampere wall socket, the ZS can be recharged fully in 16-18 hours. The company will also install a 7.4kW AC home charger for free of cost that will recharge the battery in 6-8 hours. In addition to this, MG will also install a 50kW DC fast charger at its flagship dealerships that can recharge up to 80 per cent of the battery in just 50 minutes.

Tata Nexon EV.

Tata Nexon EV

Tata unveiled the Nexon electric SUV in December last year. The car was introduced in three variants – XZ+ LUX, XZ+ (both in 2 tone) and XM (in single tone), the NEXON EV will come in three exciting colour options – Signature Teal Blue colour, Moonlit Silver and Glacier White. The car will additionally come with a warranty of 8 years or 1,60,000 kms (whichever is earlier) on battery & motor.

Nexon EV is equipped with a 129 PS permanent-magnet AC motor powered by a high capacity 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery. The motor produces 245 Nm of instant torque from a standstill, enabling Nexon EV to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 9.9 seconds.

Volvo XC40

Volvo will be bringing the petrol-powered XC40 T4 in India this year. The car is expected to be priced around Rs 39.9 lakh, the petrol XC40 will be available in T4-spec, which means that it will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that develops 190hp and 300Nm of peak torque and mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.