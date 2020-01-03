Top 5 Upcoming SUVs to Launch in 2020: Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and More
While the industry hopes for a revival this year, here are 5 SUVs that are worth waiting for this year.
The 2020 Hyundai Creta will be based on a new chassis and will be powered by a new engine both taken from the recently-launched Kia Seltos SUV.
Keep the imminent slowdown in sales aside, and the Indian automotive market saw a fair share of new models in the year 2019. New entrants such as MG Motor and Kia took the market by storm by recording outstanding sales since its entry. Most of the action last year took place in the hotly-contested SUV segment that saw a few new models that performed outright well. However, as the industry hopes for a revival in 2020, here is a list of SUVs that will arrive this year.
Hyundai Creta or ix25
Hyundai is all set to introduce the new-gen Creta at the 2020 Auto Expo in February. The car was launched last year in China at a starting price of Rs 10.6 lakh. While we are dark on details about the features that will make its way to India, the car was launched with an all-new 1.5-litre petrol engine coupled with CVT (continuously variable transmission). CVT helps make the engine of the car more efficient. The current model of Hyundai Creta comes with 1.6-litre coupled with a 6-speed automatic transmission.
The front of the 2020 Hyundai Creta sports a bold grille. Another unique feature about Hyundai ix25 is its split headlamp setup that is bordered with LED DRLs or day-light running lamps which is divided in three parts.
From the side, the ix25 sports sharp creases which give it somewhat look similar to the current model. The car comes powered with split-type tail lamps. As for the interior, the 2020 Hyundai Creta looks trendier as compared to the current model and the cabin in more equipped. The USP is the latest 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment unit that adorns the dashboard. The car also features a 360-degree camera system.
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Petrol
The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza was launched in 2016 and quickly became the best-selling offering in its segment. The car soon climbed up to be the company's cash cow but was available with just diesel powertrains. This meant an inevitable end ahead of the upcoming BS-VI norms. However, in light of the same, Maruti Suzuki will be launching the petrol version of the Vitara Brezza before the new emission norms come into effect in April this year. Apart from the mechanical revisions, the mid lifecycle will also bring a new twin-slat chrome grille, reworked bumper with a brushed aluminium insert and revised fog lamps. The headlamps also receive tweaks and get new LED DRLs and could be upgraded to LED bulbs as well.
Tata Nexon EV
Tata unveiled the Nexon electric SUV in December last year. The car was introduced in three variants – XZ+ LUX, XZ+ (both in 2 tone) and XM (in single tone), the NEXON EV will come in three exciting colour options – Signature Teal Blue colour, Moonlit Silver and Glacier White. The car will additionally come with a warranty of 8 years or 1,60,000 kms (whichever is earlier) on battery & motor.
Nexon EV is equipped with a 129 PS permanent-magnet AC motor powered by a high capacity 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery. The motor produces 245 Nm of instant torque from a standstill, enabling Nexon EV to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 9.9 seconds.
